Valley Division: Waterloo West faces tough test in Valley Division
VALLEY DIVISON

Valley Division: Waterloo West faces tough test in Valley Division

WATERLOO — Waterloo West football coach Lonnie Moore has included a brief history lesson into his team’s preparation for the 2020 season.

Due to schedule adjustments made by the Iowa High School Athletic Association to provide flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, Class 4A teams will return to conference play for the first time since 2014 when the state began placing off of Iowa’s largest schools into districts.

Waterloo West will be competing within the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division alongside Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Iowa City West, Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead. Metro schools Waterloo East and Cedar Falls will round out the Wahawks’ 2020 slate.

Class 4A schools on Iowa’s eastern half had previously played against league opponents from 1992 through 2013.

“We’re really excited about it,” Moore said, assessing the conference-only schedule that will allow football to once again be included in the league’s all-sports standings. “None of our guys have played in this situation, so we’re kind of explaining what the MVC is like.

“I think it’s one of the best conferences in the state of Iowa. We’re going to play some tough teams, especially locally, so we’re excited about getting back to the MVC and the Valley Division.”

Cedar Rapids Kennedy, a 2019 state semifinalist team that went 10-2, returns among the Valley Division favorites with 10 starters back. The Cougars are solid on both sides of the line with first team all-stater and Iowa recruit Connor Colby anchoring the group. Second team all-state quarterback Max White will look to be more of a passing threat, in addition to his running prowess.

“Interesting to be back in the MVC,” Kennedy coach Brian White noted. “Don’t know a lot about the other teams. We haven’t played most of them in several years. … We have a talented team.”

Kennedy and Jefferson have been among the Cedar Rapids schools looking for a sense of normalcy on the football field as their community cleans up from a devastating derecho that tore through their city during the first week of official practices.

“I texted a lot of those guys to make sure everything was OK and see if there was anything we could do on our side,” Moore said. “It’s unfortunate that stuff has happened for them. I know they’re going to do what’s best for their team and their program and make sure everyone is safe.”

Coaches have noted Dubuque Senior and Hempstead may also be in mix atop the division.

First-year head coach Jeff Hoerner takes the helm of a Hempstead team that returns 11 starters, including dual-threat quarterback Aidan Dunne who passed for 1,240 yards and rushed for 665 with 19 combined touchdowns.

“We have experience at our skill positions on offense and defense and also on the offensive line and defensive line,” Hoerner noted. “We hope to be pretty explosive on offense and on defense we think we can match up well with our opponents.”

Across town from Hempstead, Dubuque Senior put together a 5-5 playoff season in 2019. Rams’ running back Cain McWilliams rushed for 1,014 yards and eight scores as a junior. Offensive lineman Jim Bonifas has committed to Iowa State.

Jefferson coach Chris Buesing notes team speed will be a strength of his J-Hawks following a 4-5 season.

Iowa City West also finished 4-5 in 2019 with all four wins coming within its district. The Trojans bring back 17 players who started at least two games in 2019.

Waterloo West’s 3-6 record accounts for the fewest returning wins among division teams.

“It’s all about keeping guys healthy,” Moore said. “That’s probably hurt us a lot. We got through the first three, four games with some guys healthy and with some bumps and bruises. Then some key guys went down. … We’ve got to do whatever it takes to keep our guys healthy.”

Players to watch

  • Connor Colby, Cedar Rapids Kennedy: An ESPN All-American offensive lineman, Colby is a two-way impact player up front for the physical Cougars.
  • Marcus Morgan, Iowa City West: Quarterback holds DI offers in football and baseball. Passed for 1,723 yards and finished last season with 13 touchdowns.
  • Max White, Cedar Rapids Kennedy: Second team all-stater rushed for 21 touchdowns and passed for seven more during a run to the 4A state semifinals.
  • Nate Ewell, Waterloo West: Led the Wahawks with 73 tackles from his linebacker position during an active junior season. He’ll also take reps at wide receiver.
  • Aidan Dunne, Hempstead: A quarterback and defensive back, Dunne rushed for seven touchdowns and passed for 1,240 and 12 scores in 2019.
  • Jacob Cross, Jefferson: The returning second team all-state kicker and punter will often give the J-Haws a leg up on special teams.

2020 schedule

Aug. 28 -- Linn-Mar at Hempstead, Senior at Cedar Falls, Waterloo West at Waterloo East, Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Washington, Kennedy at Prairie, Iowa City West at Iowa City Liberty.

Sept. 3 -- Iowa City Liberty at Jefferson.

Sept. 4 -- Hempstead at Western Dubuque, Prairie at Senior, Cedar Falls at Waterloo West, Cedar Rapids Washington at Kennedy, Iowa City High at Iowa City West.

Sept. 11 -- Hempstead at Senior, Iowa City West at Waterloo West, Jefferson at Kennedy.

Sept. 18 -- Hempstead at Iowa City West, Kennedy at Senior, Waterloo West at Jefferson.

Sept. 25 -- Kennedy at Hempstead, Senior at Waterloo West, Iowa City West at Jefferson.

Oct. 2 -- Jefferson at Hempstead, Iowa City West at Senior, Waterloo West at Kennedy.

Oct. 9 -- Hempstead at Waterloo West, Senior at Jefferson, Kennedy at Iowa City West.

Capsules

Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks

  • HEAD COACH: Chris Buesing
  • 2019 RECORD: 4-5 
  • DID YOU KNOW? Jefferson’s most recent winning season came in 2015. The J-Hawks finished 4-5 over the past four years, including last season.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars

  • HEAD COACH: Brian White
  • 2019 RECORD: 10-2
  • DID YOU KNOW? Kennedy quarterback and defensive back Max White is the great grandson of Max Hawkins, a 1939 Iowa Ironman alongside Nile Kinnick. The road next to Kinnick Stadium is named Hawkins Drive.

Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs

  • HEAD COACH: Jeff Hoerner
  • 2019 RECORD: 4-5 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW? Hempstead’s most recent playoff appearance came in 2015. The Mustangs have finished 4-5 in each of the four seasons since that winning campaign.

Dubuque Senior Rams

  • HEAD COACH: Dale Ploessl
  • 2019 RECORD: 5-5
  • DID YOU KNOW? Senior made its fifth playoff appearance last season. The Rams have qualified for the postseason four times since 2012.

Iowa City West Trojans

  • HEAD COACH: Garrett Hartwig
  • 2019 RECORD: 4-5 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW? Kicker Owen Smith earned all-state honors in 2019, a season in which he played football for the first time.

Waterloo West Wahawks

  • HEAD COACH: Lonnie Moore
  • 2019 RECORD: 3-6 overall
  • DID YOU KNOW? West returns 11 starters and 10 other letterwinners. The Wahawks bring back five starters on the offensive line.

