Valley Division: Waterloo West faces tough test in Valley Division

Cedar Rapids Kennedy, a 2019 state semifinalist team that went 10-2, returns among the Valley Division favorites with 10 starters back. The Cougars are solid on both sides of the line with first team all-stater and Iowa recruit Connor Colby anchoring the group. Second team all-state quarterback Max White will look to be more of a passing threat, in addition to his running prowess.

“Interesting to be back in the MVC,” Kennedy coach Brian White noted. “Don’t know a lot about the other teams. We haven’t played most of them in several years. … We have a talented team.”

Kennedy and Jefferson have been among the Cedar Rapids schools looking for a sense of normalcy on the football field as their community cleans up from a devastating derecho that tore through their city during the first week of official practices.

“I texted a lot of those guys to make sure everything was OK and see if there was anything we could do on our side,” Moore said. “It’s unfortunate that stuff has happened for them. I know they’re going to do what’s best for their team and their program and make sure everyone is safe.”

Coaches have noted Dubuque Senior and Hempstead may also be in mix atop the division.