Count Union’s Joe Hadachek among those who understand the importance of depth.
The 12th-year head coach who has guided the Knights to 10 consecutive playoff appearances, including a championship in 2011 and a finals run in 2016, points to a strong two-deep as a key to making a title run.
“If we can get the second guy in and not have a big dropoff that’s probably the difference between a championship team and not having a chance to fight for it,” Hadachek said. “If you’re a fourth-quarter team, you’ve got depth and are well-conditioned.
“I think our kids are well-conditioned, but at the same time I think depth would probably override the well-conditioned team. Fresh legs are always going to win.”
With numbers into the 70s, Union certainly has plenty of options for a Class 2A program. Hadachek estimates up to six or seven players will still play key roles on both sides of the football for his team.
Smaller programs haven’t been as fortunate with a vast majority of players rarely leaving the field.
Declining participation has impacted schools in Iowa’s largest class, as well. Waterloo West coach Lonnie Moore estimates six of the nine teams on his schedule will be relying heavily on two-way players, including the Wahawks.
So how much is too much for a football player to handle? Often it depends on the individual athlete. Coaches stress conditioning and work to get a feel for what their players can handle prior to the first snap.
“We look for that dedication to our offseason program,” Moore said. “Are they a multi-sport athlete and doing those types of things to get themselves ready?
“The concerns we have with that (starters who don’t leave the field) is injury, being tired and trying to play at a high level.”
Communication within a coaching staff is key to making sure overly fatigued players aren’t left on the field.
“Every coach has a different position so they keep an eye on their position along with everybody else,” Moore said. “We always try to play as many kids as we can. Even though some kids do go both ways, we might have a kid sit out a series and get somebody else in there to give him a break.”
Union’s Hadachek also stressed personal accountability within his players.
“If they need a break, they better have their hand up because if we pull them out, they’re going to stay out longer,” Hadachek said. “We tell the kids if they’re tired, ‘Get your hand up.’”
From a regulatory standpoint, Iowa High School Athletic Association football administrator Todd Tharp points out the unique positions and varied levels of play would make it difficult to enforce a hard rule similar to high school baseball’s pitch count rule. The association often studies the numbers of snaps within a game.
“With some of the hurry-up and no-huddle offenses it still appears that the same number of snaps are occurring, roughly 150 to 170 plays are being run,” Tharp said. “That’s been pretty consistent over a few years.
“Certainly we strive to emphasize to coaches and schools there’s opportunities for kids to play separately. Obviously a player that’s on the field and never comes off, there are more opportunities for fatigue or more potential for helmet to helmet contact.”
Through coaching clinics, refined technique and better equipment, a greater emphasis has been placed on player safety within a sport that is looking for growth.
“I think we’ve made the game safer than it’s ever been,” Hadachek said.
