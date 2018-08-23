WATERLOO — Before 2012, Waterloo West went 21 years without a postseason football appearance.
Even when the Wahawks ended that drought, they did so with a 3-7 record during the era of expanded playoffs. The following season, West got in at 4-6. From 2010 through 2015, the Wahawks were 15-41 even with two trips to the playoffs.
It’s a program that has struggled to sustain success for a long time. West has just eight total playoff appearances, although two ended in the state championship game with runner-up finishes in the days of stars like Kelly Ellis and Courtney Messingham.
Now, for the first time in at least a decade, the Wahawks have put together back-to-back winning seasons under head coach Lonnie Moore.
“I definitely feel like there’s been a culture change in the last three or four years,” says Moore. “I think most of that culture change is in the offseason work. Before, it was hard to get kids involved in the offseason stuff.
“Now they are seeing what it takes to be successful and they are buying in. We had more kids this summer than we’ve ever had.”
What’s good for West athletics in general is also good for football, Moore adds.
“A lot of these kids are in multi sports,” he relates. “This is not their only sport and as a school we’re seeing things start to change in other sports, too.”
Those are among the reasons Moore is looking forward to the 2018 football season, even though he returns just four offensive and six defensive starters. Four returning Wahawks started on both sides of the ball, meaning he has just six total first-team players back. There are just 13 seniors on a varsity roster that numbers around 40 players.
“I am excited to see some of these guys who put in a lot of time in the offseason,” says Moore. “There’s a lot of competition for different positions and I’m excited to see how that pans out.
“We’ve got a good group of kids this year. Our top guys are good students. Last year’s freshman group I think won three games, but a lot of those guys played with the sophomores last year and that sophomore group has done pretty well. There are some good athletes in that group.”
Last year’s sophomores are this year’s juniors, and they’ll have a major impact this season. Moore also has five players up from last year’s freshman team who could contribute. He likes the leadership the team is getting from seniors like Noah Susong, and he likes the work ethic and attention he sees in some of his younger players.
In some ways, the preseason was something of a blank page with so much youth and inexperience.
“We went right to square one,” says Moore. “We do have our base offense and defense, but we’ve got to figure out what these guys can do and what their strengths are and what type of team we’re gonna be.”
This year’s Wahawks aren’t far removed from the 2016 team that went 8-2 with a rare victory over metro rival Cedar Falls and made the Class 4A playoffs. A year ago, West finished 5-4 and barely missed the postseason.
There’s a foundation in place for a new group of players to build on.
“It’s gonna be a very interesting year,” says Moore.
