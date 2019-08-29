Wapsie Valley

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.Year

Quarterback

Kobe Risse;6-0;175;Jr.

Running backs

Trevor Sauerbrei;6-1;185;Jr.

Brock Beesecker;5-10;170;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Kiks Rosengarten;6-6;225;Sr.

Traeton Kaufman;5-10,190,Sr.

Cole Neil;6-0;198;Sr.

Brandon Brown;6-3;230;Sr.

Andrew Powell;5-10;185;Sr.

Wide receivers

Blayde Bellis;5-7;150;Jr.

Tyler Ott;5-11;175;Jr.

Tight end

Kyle Voy;6-1;200;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Kiks Rosengarten;6-6;225;Sr.

Cole Neil;6-0;198;Sr.

Kyle Voy;6-1;200;Sr.

Brandon Brown;6-3;230;Sr.

Andrew Powell;5-10;185;Sr.

Linebackers

Brock Beesecker;5-10;170;Sr.

Tyler Ott;5-11;175;Jr.

Traeton Kaufman;5-10,190,Sr.

Defensive backs

Trevor Sauerbrei;6-1;185;Jr.

Jordan Rubner;5-9;165;Jr.

2019 schedule

August

30;Clayton Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

September

6;at Denver, 7 p.m.

13;at North Tama, 7 p.m.

20;GMG, 7 p.m.

27;at South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.

October

4;BCLUW, 7 p.m.

11;at Hudson, 7 p.m.

18;at East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

25;Grundy Center, 7:30 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (7-2)

Aug. 24;Wapsie Valley 28, Clayton Ridge 8

Aug. 31;Wapsie Valley 31, Denver 16

Sept. 7;North Tama 33, Wapsie Valley 26

Sept. 14;Wapsie Valley 39, GMG 0

Sept. 21;Wapsie Valley 15, South Winneshiek 12

Sept. 28;Wapsie Valley 53, BCLUW 0

Oct. 5;Hudson 24, Wapsie Valley 20

Oct. 12;Wapsie Valley 21, East Buchanan 18

Oct. 19;Wapsie Valley 14, Grundy Center 7

Playoffs

First round -- Algona Garrigan 12, Wapsie Valley 7

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 30 (12 consecutive)

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Won the 2A titles in 1986 and 1987, the 1A title in 1997, the A titles in 2007 and 2012.

Key matchup

Wapsie Valley

at Hudson

Oct. 11, Hudson

Wapsie Valley pushed Hudson as hard as anyone these past two years in which the Pirates haven't dropped a regular season game. Last year in a battle that included a lightning delay, Hudson overtook the Warriors with a touchdown drive at the end of the fourth quarter. A district title could be on the line when these teams meet again. Defending state champ Hudson will contend with a team that returns 10 starters.

Players to watch

KOBE RISSE: Wapsie Valley's quarterback returns after airing it out during a sophomore season in which he completed 129 of 239 passes for 1,558 yards and 17 touchdowns. His top receiver also returns.

TREVOR SAUERBREI: Coach Tony Foster would like to see his team find growth in the run game. He has faith in Sauerbrei's ability to deliver big plays. The Warriors' junior is also a key linebacker on defense.