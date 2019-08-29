FAIRBANK -- Tony Foster knows what it takes to win a state championship.
The man who guided Wapsie Valley to Class A titles in 2007 and 2012 -- in addition to a finals appearance in 2006 -- talks about the upcoming season with the measured confidence of a veteran football coach. Foster’s Warriors return 10 starters from a 7-3 2018 playoff campaign in which all three setbacks were by seven points or less.
Among the losses was a 24-20 district defeat to eventual state champion Hudson when Wapsie Valley was overtaken in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Class A Player of the Year Christian Seres was a difference-maker in that contest with three touchdowns and 170 yards rushing, including the last score. He broke free from the line of scrimmage and scampered 21 yards on the game-winning run.
“Playing the game and staying close is not good enough,” Foster said. “You have to have somebody take control on the team. In the games we lost, that’s what happened to us. The other teams took control down the stretch.”
This season, Wapsie Valley returns a variety of athletes capable of making the types of plays its takes to close out those tight games. The cast of playmakers includes quarterback Kobe Risse, who threw for 1,558 yards and 17 touchdowns versus eight interceptions as a sophomore.
“His arm never gets tired, never gets sore,” Foster said. “We never have to give him a break in practice. I’ve never really had anybody like that before. He can just throw forever and he’s accurate. He’s more relaxed. Last year he was in a hurry all the time. This year he can pick out his targets and make his reads.”
Among Risse’s targets is junior classmate Blayde Bellis, who caught 37 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.
“They won games for us last year where they just did it on their own and they’ll do that again this year,” Foster said. “They’ve got some things they can just call between them on the field and get it done. They have great chemistry and are good friends, too.”
On the offensive line, the Warriors bring back seniors Tanner Blaylock, Kiks Rosengarten, Traeton Kaufman, Cole Neil and Andrew Powell. They’ll block for running block for Trevor Sauerbrei, who rushed for 986 yards at an average of 6 per carry with 10 touchdowns last season. Brock Beesecker is also back after adding 397 rushing yards.
“I think he’s one of the better backs in our class,” Foster said of Sauerbrei. “If we give him any kind of room to run, he’ll do a great job with it.”
Sauerbrei also covers plenty of ground in the defensive backfield for a unit that has experience. Blaylock tallied eight tackles for loss last season and joins Rosengarten and Neil as returners up front. Kaufman, a nose guard and linebacker, tallied 38.5 tackles in 2018. Jordan Rubner returns as a starter at defensive back and Tyler Ott made 47 hits from his linebacker position last season.
“I think we can compete,” Foster said. “If we stay away from long-term injuries, I think we should be able to compete for our district, and then see what happens after that. We need to get our reserves up to speed, but we’ve got some kids who have some numbers. We didn’t have that last year. So we’re ahead of the game in that way.”
While Wapsie Valley is poised to take a step forward, Foster has seen enough football to know his team can’t take anything for granted.
“Expectations are great,”Foster said. “But expectations can be killers, too. You have to temper them and be humble and keep trying to get better every day.”
