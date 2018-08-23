FAIRBANK — It wasn’t the finish Bryce Kleitsch and his Wapsie Valley football teammates had envisioned.
Unbeaten, ranked fourth in the state and playing at home, the Warriors were ready to make a march toward earning a late-season trip to the UNI-Dome.
But Wapsie Valley drew a tough first-round assignment and fell 14-0 to two-time defending state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the 2017 Class A playoffs.
The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Kleitsch, a returning starter at offensive and defensive tackle, is ready for another opportunity as he begins his senior season.
“We will have some new guys in our lineup, but we have the guys to do it,” Kleitsch said. “It’s just a matter of going out and performing. We hope to make another strong run and make it to the UNI-Dome. Hopefully, we can go out on a good note in my last year. We’re excited to see what we can do.”
Wapsie Valley coach Tony Foster appreciates what Kleitsch has done during his career.
“Bryce is first of all a really nice young man with great character,” Foster said. “He has overcome a sophomore knee injury and subsequent surgery to become a very good two-way tackle. He has been hearing from Northwest Missouri State among other colleges. He’s done a good job for us.”
Kleitsch suffered a meniscus tear in his knee late in his sophomore season.
He rebounded last year and was part of a veteran Warriors team that finished the regular season without a loss.
Kleitsch earned second-team all-district honors during his junior season.
“It was a lot of fun,” Kleitsch said. “We had a great group of players. We had an experienced group of guys that knew what it took to be successful. It was an enjoyable season.”
Kleitsch is the only returning lineman on his team with starting experience from last season.
“I was the youngest guy last year and I was learning from the older guys. I was learning the ropes,” he said. “Now I am in a different role as a senior and having the most experience. I have to be a leader for these younger guys and help them develop. The guys on our line have been working real hard all summer. They have really grown and progressed. We have some good young talent.”
Kleitsch said he is confident the newcomers can deliver this fall.
“We have a very young team, but we have some good talent coming up,” he said. “Those guys have had some good success in football at the younger levels and I feel like they will do well on the varsity.”
Kleitsch has received his share of recruiting interest, including schools at the NCAA Division II level.
“I’m hoping to play at the next level and find a school that would be a good fit for me,” he said. “I’ve been contacted by a few schools and I’m looking forward to having an opportunity to play in college. I will take some time and see what happens.”
Kleitsch and the Warriors have a challenging schedule that includes matchups against returning Class A state runner-up Hudson and playoff qualifier East Buchanan.
“We’re in a pretty tough district,” Kleitsch said. “We know East Buchanan and Hudson will have good teams. We will see some new teams in our district this year, so we will have to be ready for everybody we face.”
Kleitsch said he has enjoyed being part of a highly successful football program.
“It’s been really great playing for Wapsie Valley,” he said. “You not only have the school support, but the entire community really provides a lot of support for the team as well.
“Coach Foster is a really good coach. He’s very knowledgeable. He always has us prepared to play and puts us in the right positions to be successful. We have a great coaching staff and we have a good tradition going. We hope to keep it going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.