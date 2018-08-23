LA PORTE CITY — Few would have predicted last August that Union Community’s 2017 football team would become the first in program history to complete a return trip to the state semifinals inside the UNI-Dome.
The Knights overcame the graduation of a large senior class, secured the final playoff spot on the last tiebreaker (the alphabet), and then put together back-to-back postseason road wins.
“I was extremely proud of our players and our staff,” Union’s 12th-year head coach Joe Hadachek noted. “It was an unbelievable year.”
This year’s Knights appear poised to pick up from where the 2017 group left off. Union returns 21 seniors with four of the five starters back on the line.
“Towards the end of the (2017) season we were really putting our nose to the grindstone,” said Lane Albertsen, a senior leader within Union’s line. “It’s been pretty fun. I got to play in the Dome a couple times and it was a pretty eye-opening experience.”
While Union returns plenty of athletes who know what it takes to find postseason success, the Knights did graduate some key contributors. That includes two-way playmaker Koby Alpers, school career passing leader Troy Hanus and top lineman Carter Brehm.
“I think we’ll be solid up front both ways so it’s really the skill guys,” Hadachek said. “We had big plays last year. ... I don’t know if we’re going to be explosive this year, but we have to sustain drives when we get the opportunity.”
Union’s offense will look to Kaleb Roach to be a difference-maker behind its strength in the trenches. Roach led the Knights with 891 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 156 carries his junior season. He has supplemented football with success as a member of the local Wolf Creek Rugby club.
“Rugby is just basically another style of football so it gives you another season, a break from football, but something that’s close,” Roach said. “In football, people are blocking for you and you have a lot more to rely on, but in rugby it kind of helps you being able to break free and break tackles moreso than hitting a hole.”
Senior Dylan Felderman, a dropback passer, and junior scrambler Brayden Grosse are in the midst of a battle for starting quarterback duties. Bryce Parker, a returning starting linebacker, has impressed Hadachek as a pass-catching option at tight end or wide receiver. Isaiah Jackson, a transfer nose guard and tackle, along with Kyle Grosse and Carter Spore are among the other players who could be in store for a breakout season in larger roles.
Defensively, hard-hitting defensive back Britton Rolison is the top returning tackler after making 45 stops a year ago.
“He’s about as big as my thumb, but he plays like a giant,” Hadachek said. “He’s got the quickest feet that we’ve seen here. He’s an explosive return man, probably pound for pound the best tackler on our team, and he does a lot of things in space.”
Albertsen and Ben Rumpe figure to be a pair of defensive ends with the ability to cause havoc, while Roach will also serve an important role at linebacker. Within this team’s 75-man roster is a collection of competitors determined to make a third consecutive trip to the Dome.
“I like what this group could do and what we can do as long as we keep going hard and practicing like we can,” Roach said. “It’s exciting to see what we can come out with.”
