Tripoli

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterbacks

Lincoln Drewis;5-8;145;Sr.

Conner Piehl;5-11;150;Jr.

Running back

Mason Bradley;5-11;155;Sr.

Receiver

Dillon Comer;5-6;150;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Michael Davis;5-10;185;Sr.

Ethan Schellhorn;5-11;205;Jr.

Dawson Bergmann;6-2;210;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Michael Davis;5-10;185;Sr.

Ethan Schellhorn;5-11;205;Jr.

Dawson Bergmann;6-2;210;Jr.

Linebacker

Blake Brocka;5-11;180;Jr.

Defensive backs

Lincoln Drewis;5-8;145;Sr.

Conner Piehl;5-11;150;Jr.

Blake Block;5-10;140;Sr.

2019 schedule

August

30;Springville

September

6;At Central City

13;North Iowa

20;At Riceville

27;At Don Bosco

October

4;Janesville

11;At Rockford

18;Northwood-Kensett

25;At Dunkerton

2018 results

Regular season (4-5)

Aug. 24;Tripoli 14; Springville 12

Aug. 31;Central City 61, Tripoli 16

Sept 7;Tripoli 30, North Iowa 8

Sept. 14;Tripoli 48, Riceville 14

Sept. 21;Don Bosco 64, Tripoli 6

Sept. 28;Janesville 46, Tripoli 19

Oct. 5;Rockford 34, Tripoli 32

Oct. 12;Northwood-Kensett 49, Tripoli 0

Oct. 19;Tripoli 46, Dunkerton 22

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 8

Most recent playoff appearance: 2017

Top finishes: Tripoli won the 1983 Class 1A state title.

Key matchup

Springville

at Tripoli

Aug. 31, Tripoli

A physical Oriole team gave the Panthers a challenge last season that Tripoli passed early and prepared the Panthers for the remainder of their 2018 schedule. First-year head coach Joe Urbanek is expecting a similar test this season.

Player to watch

LINCOLN DREWIS, QB-DB: Started the final three games of the year for the Panthers in 2018 at quarterback after playing receiver for much of the season.