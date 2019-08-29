TRIPOLI — Joe Urbanek is new to making the final decisions.
However, Urbanek is not a stranger to the Tripoli football sidelines.
After 13 years as an assistant coach with Tripoli, Urbanek takes over for long-time head coach Tom Nuss.
“This is year 14,” Urbanek said. “There has been a lot of stability here and in my 14 years it has been the same staff. Coach Nuss stepped away which will be different, but he is still a fellow teacher and a good friend of mine, so he will still be used, I would say.
“Moving forward, yeah, it is going to be different taking on the leadership. He really set the ground work for us.”
Coming off a 4-5 season in which it won three of its first four games, Tripoli has some experience returning at almost every position. Like many 8-player programs, numbers and depth sometimes will make it challenging, but Urbanek likes what he has seen so far.
“Just like any year we are trying to tighten up loose ends, get your best eight athletes on the field,” Urbanek said. “We are deep at a couple of positions which is fairly exciting.”
Experience definitely starts up front with the Panthers as all three offensive line starters — guards Michael Davis and Ethan Schellhorn and center Dawson Bergmann — return. All three of those athletes also play key roles on defense.
You have free articles remaining.
“Real excited about that,” Urbanek said. “As anybody knows, it all starts there.”
Where Tripoli struggled a season ago was at quarterback where the Panthers used four different players before finally settling on Lincoln Drewis, who returns in 2019.
Drewis started the final three games for Tripoli, completing 8 of 20 passes for 167 yards and three scores, and he rushed 33 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Before he made the switch to QB, Drewis had hauled in nine passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns and returned two kicks for touchdowns.
“Lincoln kind of made us go at receiver, kick returner and started every game at corner,” Urbanek said. “We weren’t finding what we wanted at quarterback, and he is not a natural quarterback, but week five, he stepped up and said, ‘I can do it.’”
Drewis’ first game at the helm was against Rockford, the eventual state runner-up, and it turned out to be Tripoli’s best game of the year despite it being a loss. Within two points in the fourth quarter, the Panthers missed a go-ahead field goal and fumbled the ball with a minute and a half left inside Rockford territory in what turned out to be a 34-32 loss.
“Felt like we played well enough to beat the state runner-up,” Urbanek recalled.
“But he makes plays with his feet. The expectation is for him to play quarterback, and in terms of mindset that is valuable for us and he is a natural leader,” added Urbanek.
Other key returners for the Panthers are linebacker Blake Brocka, athlete Conner Piehl and running back-defensive back Dillon Comer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.