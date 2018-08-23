CEDAR FALLS — Jack Campbell, Logan Wolf and Sam Gary are well-established as three of the better high school football players in the state.
Campbell was a Des Moines Register Elite Team all-stater a year ago as a junior when he was in on 93 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder will continue his career at the University of Iowa.
Wolf was electric as an all-district big-play receiver and return specialist, turning 22 pass receptions into 457 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 28.2 yards per kickoff return and 17.9 on 23 punt runbacks. He took three kicks back for scores and will play football at Northern Iowa.
Gary returns at tailback after rushing for 1,677 yards (7.3 per carry), scoring 19 touchdowns and joining Campbell and Wolf on the all-district first team as a junior.
For all they did on the field as the Tigers went 9-2 and reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, all three believe they need to do more this season.
It’s all about leadership and setting an example.
“We were so fortunate last year,” noted Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. “I think of the guys we had ... Luke Gillett, Colin Klatt, Ben Gerdes ... those guys had a fantastic work ethic.
“They were vocal leaders in that they expected the other kids to follow them and it was, ‘Hey, we’re going to invest in this together.’ It’ll be interesting to see this year which ones fill those roles.”
There are plenty of candidates, starting with Campbell, Wolf and Gary.
“I want to bring a more vocal leadership role,” said Campbell, who was part of a defense that held eight opponents to a touchdown or less. “Another thing I want to bring into this season is just every down being physical ... bring the physicality to every snap and win the battle up front and in the secondary.
“We’re not going to be flashy. We’re going to be fundamentally sound and make every offense pay.”
Wolf embraces the expanded role, as well.
“I know I need to step up as a leader,” he said. “We had a bunch of great leaders last year. At least a couple of us seniors really need to step up and take that role. We’ve got to encourage, lead by example, give vocal leadership and just get our guys in the right place at the right time to make plays.”
Wolf has even given a new position a try during preseason camp. The Tigers need a quarterback after the graduation of Gillett.
“I just wanted to see what would happen,” he said. “I don’t really know exactly what I can do with it. I just want to see if I can help the team in any way I can.”
Leadership, adds Gary, goes hand in hand with the strong tradition of success within the Cedar Falls program.
“I think it all starts with the offseason in the summer when we get the weights going and get the agility stuff going,” he said. “That all translates to the field, I think.
“As a senior now, I’ve gotta help show the road to the young bucks. I’ve gotta be a good example.”
That’s the way it’s always been, Campbell added.
“I remember when I was a sophomore there were a lot of guys around me to bring me up. I just want to do the same to keep the Cedar Falls defensive tradition strong for the next couple of years.”
