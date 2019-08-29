ST. ANSGAR — Experience is a luxury that was forged through adversity last season on the St. Ansgar football team.
“You have to become the varsity player at some point,” St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said, as he prepares to begin his 20th season at the school. “Typically I would say kids don’t see the field here until their junior year.
“Last year we had a small senior group and had a couple injuries with the seniors, that we did have some sophomores pressed into duty maybe before they were ready. It’s kind of trial by fire, and once you do that, typically kids rise to the challenge.”
The Saints saw a string of 12 consecutive playoff appearances come to an end in 2018 despite a 6-3 record that included non-district losses to a larger Osage playoff team and eventual Class A state champion Hudson. Ultimately, a 41-26 road loss at Mason City Newman — St. Ansgar’s first district setback in five years — was the culprit for the Saints’ postseason absence.
Starters return at 18 of 22 positions this season for a St. Ansgar program determined to get back on track after reaching the state semifinals in 2017.
“The good news is we have a lot of kids back,” Clevenger said. “The bad news is we weren’t up to our expectations last year. We have some improving to do.”
Running back Jack Sievert started during the 2017 semifinal run and is among the team’s leaders on both sides of the ball. He paced a four-man rushing attack with 865 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with five receptions for 100 yards and two scores.
Sievert also tallied 42 tackles, eight for loss, and three sacks from the defensive end position.
“He does a very good job of playing with his hands,” Clevenger said. “He’s good in the pass rush game, good defending the run, as well. We’re looking for him to be the tone-setter for our defense.”
That defense also includes linebacker Preston Isler, who recorded a team-leading 59.5 tackles and is entering his third season starting.
“We need him to be better at diagnosing and reading plays as they’re happening,” Clevenger said. “He’s certainly not afraid of contact and is a very physical player. We’re hoping the game slows down a little bit for him this year and he’ll be able to understand how teams are trying to attack us.”
On offense, the Saints have a solid foundation with Alex Hansen and Sage Hulshizer the anchors to a line that returns all five starters.
“Early in the year, we’re not answering as many questions about assignments,” Clevenger said. “They understand assignments better up front and we’re just able to work on technique and doing it better.”
Ryan Cole returns alongside Sievert in the backfield after rushing for an average of 9.2 yards per carry with seven touchdowns. Cade Duckert, in his third year , will take on quarterback duties after receiving limited game reps last season.
“We’re going to run the ball first,” Clevenger said. “That’s what we do, and maybe we use that to set up the pass a little bit with our play-action game. Both (Sievert and Cole) have shown they’re capable of making big plays.”
The initial workouts within this experienced St. Ansgar team have evolved beyond the basics. Now, the Saints will see if they can reach the next level.
“I like that attitude and effort we’ve seen the first couple days,” Clevenger said. “I think we’ve got good leadership out of our group.”
