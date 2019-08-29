St. Ansgar

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Cade Duckert;5-10;170;Sr.

Running back

Ryan Cole;5-9;173;Jr.

Fullback

Jack Sievert;6-2;209;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Mark Williams;5-10;190;Sr.

Alex Hansen;6-2;242;Jr.

Preston Isler;5-9;189;Sr.

Sage Hulshizer;6-0;232;Jr.

Elijah Soltero;5-10;224;Jr.

Collin Brumm;5-9;181;Sr.

Tight ends

Adam Williams;5-10;191;Sr.

Taylor Hillman;6-4;199;Jr.

Wide receivers

Sawyer Smith;6-0;178;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Jack Sievert;6-2;209;Sr.

Collin Ubben;6-1;245;Jr.

Sage Hulshizer;6-0;232;Jr.

Mark Williams;5-10;190;Sr.

Linebackers

Sam Juenger;5-7;157;Sr.

Carter Salz;6-0;180;Jr.

Preston Isler;5-9;189;Sr.

Adam Williams;5-10;191;Sr.

2019 schedule

August

30;West Fork, 7 p.m.

September

6;at Osage, 7:30 p.m.

13;Starmont, 7 p.m.

20;Postville, 7 p.m.

27;at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

October

4;Hudson, 7 p.m.

11;at South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.

18;Mason City Newman, 7 p.m.

19;at Central Springs, 7 p.m.

2018 results

Aug. 24;St. Ansgar 53, West Fork 21

Aug. 31;Osage 36, St. Ansgar 31

Sept. 7;St. Ansgar 54, Starmont 6

Sept. 14;St. Ansgar 48, Postville 7

Sept. 21;St. Ansgar 51, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sept. 28;Hudson 27, St. Ansgar 12

Oct. 5;St. Ansgar 40, South Winneshiek 39

Oct. 12;Mason City Newman 41, St. Ansgar 26

Oct. 19;St. Ansgar 57, Central Springs 14

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 18

Most recent playoff appearance: 2017

Top finishes: Won the Class 1A state title in 2011.

Key matchup

St. Ansgar

at South Winneshiek

Oct. 11, Calmar

This game was a classic last season. St. Ansgar jumped out to a big lead on its home field and held on for a 40-39 victory. South Winneshiek returns quarterback Jacob Herold who passed for 443 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback effort. Both teams bring back enough talent for this game to potentially side the championship in Class A, District 4.

Players to watch

JACK SIEVERT: The hard-nosed running back rushed for 865 yards and 16 touchdowns last season while eight of his 54 tackles from the defensive end position went for losses.

PRESTON ISLER: St. Ansgar's top returning tackler after making 60 hits from the linebacker position in 2018. Isler is a member of an experienced offensive line that will look to impose its will.