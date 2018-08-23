Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Don Bosco players celebrate victory over St. Mary's in the 8-player state football championship game at the UNI-Dome last season.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Class 4A

FIRST ROUND

Iowa City West 49, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Cedar Falls 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7

Bettendorf 28, Pleasant Valley 14

North Scott 50, Davenport Central 0

C.B. Lewis Central 21, West Des Moines Valley 14, OT

Ankeny Centennial 31, Waukee 21

Johnston 14, Southeast Polk 7

West Des Moines Dowling 45, Urbandale 3

QUARTERFINALS

W.D.M. Dowling 13, Johnston 10

Iowa City West 27, Cedar Falls 9

Bettendorf 31, North Scott 21

Ankeny Centennial 44, C.B. Lewis Central 14

SEMIFINALS

W.D.M. Dowling 44, Ankeny Centennial 7

Iowa City West 23, Bettendorf 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

W.D.M. Dowling 35, Iowa City West 21

Class 3A

FIRST ROUND

Cedar Rapids Xavier 43, Oskaloosa 10

Davenport Assumption 45, Washington 28

Solon 34, Decorah 2

West Delaware 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Glenwood 25

Harlan 42, Sioux City Heelan 7

Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Carlisle 22

Pella 27, Webster City 7

QUARTERFINALS

Harlan 41, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15

Solon 54, West Delaware 14

Pella 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 18

C.R. Xavier 44, Davenport Assumption 21

SEMIFINALS

C.R. Xavier 35, Solon 7

Pella 41, Harlan 39

CHAMPIONSHIP

C.R. Xavier 31, Pella 13

Class 2A

FIRST ROUND

Union (La Porte City) 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Cascade 49, West Liberty 21

Mount Vernon 42, Centerville 10

Williamsburg 18, PCM (Monroe) 17

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 37, Carroll Kuemper 14

South Central Calhoun 37, Sioux Center 7

Waukon 46, Clear Lake 16

New Hampton 21, Dike-New Hartford 14

QUARTERFINALS

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28, South Central Calhoun 20

Waukon 34, New Hampton 13

Williamsburg 24, Mount Vernon 14

Union (La Porte City) 22, Cascade 14

SEMIFINALS

Williamsburg 28, Union (La Porte City) 14

Waukon 36, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19

CHAMPIONSHIP

Waukon 29, Williamsburg 0

Class 1A

FIRST ROUND

Iowa City Regina 27, South Winneshiek (Calmar) 21, OT

Wilton 28, Bellevue 14

Pella Christian 53, Sigourney-Keota 21

Pleasantville 32, West Branch 13

West Lyon (Inwood) 35, IKM-Manning 0

Western Christian 28, A-H-W-S-T-W (Avoca) 18

Van Meter 24, Belmond-Klemme 6

Denver 28, South Hamilton (Jewell) 6

QUARTERFINALS

Pella Christian 44, Pleasantville 6

Iowa City Regina 35, Wilton 0

Van Meter 27, Denver 6

West Lyon 54, Western Christian 3

SEMIFINALS

Van Meter 35, West Lyon 21

Iowa City Regina 37, Pella Christian 35

CHAMPIONSHIP

Van Meter 28, Iowa City Regina 7

Class A

FIRST ROUND

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 0

St. Ansgar 33, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 17

Lynnville-Sully 28, New London 0

Hudson 35, Pekin 0

West Sioux 63, Sioux Central 6

West Hancock 26, Algona Garrigan 12

LeMars Gehlen 34, Southwest Valley 14

Council Bluffs St. Albert 27, Westwood 0

QUARTERFINALS

Hudson 30, Lynnville-Sully 0

West Sioux 54, West Hancock 12

St. Ansgar 35, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7

C.B. St. Albert 31, LeMars Gehlen 10

SEMIFINALS

West Sioux 55, C.B. St. Albert 21

Hudson 41, St. Ansgar 17

CHAMPIONSHIP

West Sioux 35, Hudson 14

8-player

FIRST ROUND

Midland 42, Janesville 7

Tripoli 28, Riceville 18

Don Bosco 62, Moravia 0

HLV (Victor) 69, Lone Tree 22

Remsen St. Mary's 58, Boyer Valley 13

Audubon 45, Newell-Fonda 33

Fremont-Mills 63, Stanton 0

Sidney 50, Lenox 12

QUARTERFINALS

Don Bosco 62, HLV 0

Remsen St. Mary's 58, Audubon 32

Fremont Mills 35, Sidney 9

Midland 52, Tripoli 50

SEMIFINALS

Remsen St. Mary's 51, Fremont Mills 6

Don Bosco 80, Midland 12

CHAMPIONSHIP

Don Bosco 52, Remsen St. Mary's 14

