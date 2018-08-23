Class 4A
FIRST ROUND
Iowa City West 49, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Cedar Falls 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7
Bettendorf 28, Pleasant Valley 14
North Scott 50, Davenport Central 0
C.B. Lewis Central 21, West Des Moines Valley 14, OT
Ankeny Centennial 31, Waukee 21
Johnston 14, Southeast Polk 7
West Des Moines Dowling 45, Urbandale 3
QUARTERFINALS
W.D.M. Dowling 13, Johnston 10
Iowa City West 27, Cedar Falls 9
Bettendorf 31, North Scott 21
Ankeny Centennial 44, C.B. Lewis Central 14
SEMIFINALS
W.D.M. Dowling 44, Ankeny Centennial 7
Iowa City West 23, Bettendorf 0
CHAMPIONSHIP
W.D.M. Dowling 35, Iowa City West 21
Class 3A
FIRST ROUND
Cedar Rapids Xavier 43, Oskaloosa 10
Davenport Assumption 45, Washington 28
Solon 34, Decorah 2
West Delaware 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Glenwood 25
Harlan 42, Sioux City Heelan 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Carlisle 22
Pella 27, Webster City 7
QUARTERFINALS
Harlan 41, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15
Solon 54, West Delaware 14
Pella 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 18
C.R. Xavier 44, Davenport Assumption 21
SEMIFINALS
C.R. Xavier 35, Solon 7
Pella 41, Harlan 39
CHAMPIONSHIP
C.R. Xavier 31, Pella 13
Class 2A
FIRST ROUND
Union (La Porte City) 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Cascade 49, West Liberty 21
Mount Vernon 42, Centerville 10
Williamsburg 18, PCM (Monroe) 17
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 37, Carroll Kuemper 14
South Central Calhoun 37, Sioux Center 7
Waukon 46, Clear Lake 16
New Hampton 21, Dike-New Hartford 14
QUARTERFINALS
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28, South Central Calhoun 20
Waukon 34, New Hampton 13
Williamsburg 24, Mount Vernon 14
Union (La Porte City) 22, Cascade 14
SEMIFINALS
Williamsburg 28, Union (La Porte City) 14
Waukon 36, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19
CHAMPIONSHIP
Waukon 29, Williamsburg 0
Class 1A
FIRST ROUND
Iowa City Regina 27, South Winneshiek (Calmar) 21, OT
Wilton 28, Bellevue 14
Pella Christian 53, Sigourney-Keota 21
Pleasantville 32, West Branch 13
West Lyon (Inwood) 35, IKM-Manning 0
Western Christian 28, A-H-W-S-T-W (Avoca) 18
Van Meter 24, Belmond-Klemme 6
Denver 28, South Hamilton (Jewell) 6
QUARTERFINALS
Pella Christian 44, Pleasantville 6
Iowa City Regina 35, Wilton 0
Van Meter 27, Denver 6
West Lyon 54, Western Christian 3
SEMIFINALS
Van Meter 35, West Lyon 21
Iowa City Regina 37, Pella Christian 35
CHAMPIONSHIP
Van Meter 28, Iowa City Regina 7
Class A
FIRST ROUND
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 0
St. Ansgar 33, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 17
Lynnville-Sully 28, New London 0
Hudson 35, Pekin 0
West Sioux 63, Sioux Central 6
West Hancock 26, Algona Garrigan 12
LeMars Gehlen 34, Southwest Valley 14
Council Bluffs St. Albert 27, Westwood 0
QUARTERFINALS
Hudson 30, Lynnville-Sully 0
West Sioux 54, West Hancock 12
St. Ansgar 35, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7
C.B. St. Albert 31, LeMars Gehlen 10
SEMIFINALS
West Sioux 55, C.B. St. Albert 21
Hudson 41, St. Ansgar 17
CHAMPIONSHIP
West Sioux 35, Hudson 14
8-player
FIRST ROUND
Midland 42, Janesville 7
Tripoli 28, Riceville 18
Don Bosco 62, Moravia 0
HLV (Victor) 69, Lone Tree 22
Remsen St. Mary's 58, Boyer Valley 13
Audubon 45, Newell-Fonda 33
Fremont-Mills 63, Stanton 0
Sidney 50, Lenox 12
QUARTERFINALS
Don Bosco 62, HLV 0
Remsen St. Mary's 58, Audubon 32
Fremont Mills 35, Sidney 9
Midland 52, Tripoli 50
SEMIFINALS
Remsen St. Mary's 51, Fremont Mills 6
Don Bosco 80, Midland 12
CHAMPIONSHIP
Don Bosco 52, Remsen St. Mary's 14
