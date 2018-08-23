HUDSON — Jacob Murray has seen a little bit of everything in two seasons as a starting quarterback.
He’s guided his team to 20 wins.
And he’s led the Hudson Pirates to a berth in the state championship game.
But when Murray steps up to the line of scrimmage for the first play of his senior season, he will see something different.
An entirely new offensive line.
Hudson graduated all five-starters from a group led by all-state selection Matt Seres, who is now playing for Iowa State University.
“I’m really excited for this season,” said Murray, who passed for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. “It was amazing having that opportunity to play for a state title last year. Even though we lost some guys, we still feel like we can build off last year and make another run. We know what it takes to get there now.”
Murray, a four-sport athlete, stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 180 pounds. The senior excels as a pitcher in baseball and led Hudson to the 2017 state tournament.
“Jacob obviously knows how to win and he’s had some big games for us,” Hudson head football coach Justin Brekke said. “He’s a very good passer. He can read coverages and recognize what the defense is doing. He brings a lot of experience and leadership to the team.”
Murray has also benefited from being protected by a top-notch offensive line. He’s only been sacked four times in the last two seasons.
Even with the losses up front, Hudson does return a handful of starters on each side of the ball and the new starters on the offensive line have some playing experience.
Hudson also features standout returning players in senior running back Christian Seres and junior linebacker Ethan Fulcher.
Seres, the younger brother of Matt Seres, has drawn recruiting interest from a number of NCAA Division II schools. Christian was a first-team all-state selection as a junior.
“We’ve talked about getting back to the UNI-Dome again, but we just need to take it step-by-step,” Seres said. “It’s going to be a challenge with a new offensive line. None of them have a lot of experience, but they have the right mentality. We had a really good off-season with lifting and conditioning.
“I think some people are doubting us because we lost our entire line, but I think we can push through and overcome that and do very well.”
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Seres, who scored a touchdown in the state championship game, is the type of player that coaches love.
“Christian has an incredible work ethic,” Brekke said. “He’s 100 percent dedicated to the sport. He went to five or six different camps this summer. He’s a weight room junkie – he’s one of the strongest kids on our team.”
Murray admires the passion Seres brings to the team.
“Christian is a tremendous football player,” Murray said. “He just gets things done – he loves football.”
Fulcher provides plenty of versatility. He placed fifth at the state wrestling tournament at 160 pounds and ran track for the team that finished second at state.
“We have built a winning culture at Hudson and we’ve been successful in a lot of different sports,” he said. “We know what it takes and how hard you have to work to win. It was fun to see our hard work pay off last year in football. It was a goal we all had in mind. It pushes us to want to get back there. We all want to get back to the Dome.”
Fulcher has been a starter for the Pirates since he was a freshman.
“Ethan is extremely strong and he’s dedicated to the weight room,” Brekke said. “He’s just a natural leader and he’s really embraced that leadership role.”
Murray appreciates what Fulcher brings to the team, too.
“Ethan is athletic and tenacious, especially on defense,” Murray said. “He attacks the ball.”
Fulcher said the return of Murray and Seres will provide Hudson with a significant boost.
“Jacob and Christian, they’re just great guys to have on your team,” Fulcher said. “They are great leaders who will pick you up if you are down. They can make a play that can boost everyone’s confidence. We’re all looking forward to seeing what we can do this season.”
Even with all of the team’s success in 2017, Hudson players still remember the sting of a 35-14 setback to top-ranked West Sioux in the Class A state finals.
“I think everybody is motivated for an opportunity to get back there again,” Murray said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge and we’re ready to get out there and play. We worked hard in the off-season – we’re ready to get started.”
