North Tama

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Skyler Staker;6-0;215;Sr.

Running backs

Zach Greiner;5-9;180;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Ryan McLean;6-4;250;Sr.

Cory Isenhower;5-6;160;Sr.

Wide Receivers

Skyler Staker;6-0;215;Sr.

Luke Pennell;6-0;180;Sr.

Tate Payne;5-11;160;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Ryan McLean;6-4;250;Sr.

Xander Bradley;6-0;250;Jr.

Linebackers

Skyler Staker;6-0;215;Sr.

Zach Greiner;5-9;180;Jr.

Luke Pennell;6-0;180;Sr.

Defensive backs

Tate Payne;5-11;160;Sr.

Gabe Kopriva;5-10;150;So.

2019 schedule

August

30;North Mahaska, 7 p.m.

September

6;at Lisbon, Cornell College, 7 p.m.

13;Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m.

20;at Hudson, 7 p.m.

27;East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

October

4;at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

11;GMG, 7 p.m.

18;at Postville, 7 p.m.

25;BCLUW, 7 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (7-2)

Aug. 24;North Tama 69, North Mahaska 6

Aug. 31; North Tama 49, Lisbon 0

Sept. 7; North Tama 33, Wapsie Valley 26

Sept. 14;Hudson 24, North Tama 21

Sept. 21; North Tama 7, East Buchanan 6

Sept. 28;North Tama 34, Grundy Center 26

Oct. 4; North Tama 49, GMG 0

Oct. 12; North Tama 53, Postville 0

Oct. 19;North Tama 52 BCLUW 0

Playoffs

First round -- Mason City Newman 31, North Tama 28

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 15

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Won the 2010 Class A title. State runner-up in 2008.

Key matchup

Wapsie Valley

at North Tama

Sept. 13, Traer

This showdown begins a stretch of four consecutive weeks in which North Tama will face teams that figure to contend for the district title. A thrilling 33-26 victory at Upper Iowa last season ultimately helped the Redhawks secure a place in the playoff field. Skylar Staker connected with Hale Hulme on a touchdown pass with 30 seconds remain to secure that dramatic victory. Wapsie Valley has the core of its team back this year.

Players to watch

NOAH WEBER: Coach Tom McDermott is optimistic that Weber can help fill the void left by Tyler Morrison who rushed for 1,224 yards and 24 touchdowns and added four receiving TDs last season.

ZACH GREINER: The linebacker led a stingy Redhawk defense with 57.5 tackles, including five solo hits for loss. He also returns with experience in the backfield of offense and caught nine passed for 225 yards.