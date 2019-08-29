TRAER — After spending the better part of the 70s and 80s in charge of North Tama’s football program, Tom McDermott never strayed far from the field. The school administrator served several stints an assistant coach before taking back the whistle last fall in what became a memorable bounce-back season.
North Tama compiled an 8-2 record, ending a string of five consecutive losing seasons for a once tradition-rich program that reached the 2008 state title game and won Class A’s championship in 2012.
“It was very rewarding to see what we could accomplish,” McDermott said. “I had been the assistant in charge of the defense for two years prior to that. I knew the guys pretty well and felt we were capable of having a pretty good football team.
“One of the things we emphasized was developing the positive attitude that was necessary to be successful. We were fortunate to have a good group of seniors who wanted to be successful and showed good leadership.”
The Redhawks return eight starters and nine letterwinners from a 2018 team that lost just two games by three points — a district setback to eventual state champion Hudson and a playoff loss at Mason City Newman.
“Hopefully our returning guys can use that as motivation to realize how close we were and some of the things that we need to improve upon,” McDermott said. “We’ve talked a lot about taking the next step this year. I’ve emphasized to them that we’re not talking about how many wins we have or how far we got this season, it’s just each person taking that next step to be a better player and a better person.”
Among North Tama’s senior leaders are all-state linemen Cory Isenhower and Ryan McLean. Isenhower’s heart and McLean’s technique provide sources of inspiration.
“Cory (Isenhower) is very small for a defense lineman and he’ll be playing on offense also,” McDermott said. “He shows quickness and what you can accomplish no matter what your size is. He enjoys playing the game of football and has a tremendous, fun attitude out there.
“Ryan (McLean) is somebody we think can be dominant on both sides of the football. We use him a lot with our younger kids to show the proper technique on offense or defense. He was worked hard from freshman year to develop the proper way to do things.”
At quarterback, incumbent senior Skyler Staker and sophomore Gabe Kopriva will likely both see reps. Staker’s strength and Kopriva’s athleticism provide different dimensions. Whoever isn’t taking snaps is likely to see reps in the backfield.
The Redhawks must replace four starters on the offensive line in addition to Tyler Morrison, who rushed for 2018 totals of 1,224 yards and 24 touchdowns and accumulated a team-high 373 receiving yards. McDermott points to junior Noah Weber as an option to fill that playmaking role.
“He has looked good in initial workouts,” McDermott said of Weber. “We’re hoping that he can take that next step and be in that role.”
On defense, senior linebacker Zach Greiner returns as the team’s leading tackler with 57.5 hits followed by Staker at 55.5. The Redhawks posted four shutouts and held another district rival to six points a season ago.
