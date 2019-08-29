Nashua-Plainfield

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterbacks

Michael Stille;5-9;150;Sr.

Jacob Sievers;5-8;135;So.

Fullbacks

Trey Nelson;5-6;135;So.

Christian Hillman;5-11;135;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Dalton Asche;5-11;220;Sr.

Evan Kalainoff;6-3;205;Sr.

Shane Hillesheim;6-1;170;Sr.

Jordan Klueber;6-1;170;Sr.

Drew Rodruck;6-3;220;So.

Garren Crabtree;6-1;200;Jr.

Cael Brunner;5-10;165;Jr.

Jarrett Petersen;6-5;290;So.

Wide receivers

Ike Sinnwell;5-9;150;Sr.

Derik Auchstetter;5-10;140;Jr.

Kyler Hackman;5-5;130;Jr.

Mckade Munn;5-9;150;So.

Sam Funderman;5-9;140;So.

Defensive linemen

Shane Hillesheim;6-1;170;Sr.

Jordan Klueber;6-1;170;Sr.

Drew Rodruck;6-3;220;So.

Garren Crabtree;6-1;200;Jr.

Cael Brunner;5-10;165;Jr.

Jarrett Petersen;6-5;290;So.

Linebackers

Evan Kalainoff;6-3;205;Sr.

Kristian Holmvig;5-7;170;Jr.

Tyson White;6-3;205;So.

Trey Nelson;5-6;135;So.

Christian Hillman;5-11;135;Jr.

Defensive backs

Michael Stille;5-9;150;Sr.

Ike Sinnwell;5-9;150;Sr.

Max Hillegas;6-0;170;So.

Jacob Sievers;5-8;135;So.

Kyler Hackman;5-5;130;Jr.

Mckade Munn;5-9;150;So.

Sam Funderman;5-9;140;So.

2019 schedule

August

30;at North Butler, 7 p.m.

September

6;at Belmond-Klemme, 7 p.m.

13;Mason City Newman, 7 p.m.

20;at West Fork, 7 p.m.

27;St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

October

4;South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.

11;at Central Springs, 7 p.m.

18;Starmont, 7 p.m.

25;Postville, 7 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (2-7)

Aug. 24;North Butler 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Aug. 31;Belmond-Klemme 55, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sept. 7;Mason City Newman 41, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sept. 14; West Fork 34, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sept. 21;St. Ansgar 51, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sept. 28;South Winneshiek 38, Nashua-Plainfield 16

Oct. 5; Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Oct. 12; Nashua-Plainfield 2, Starmont 0

Oct. 19; Nashua-Plainfield 8, Postville 0

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 5

Most recent playoff appearance: 2014

Key matchup

Nashua-Plainfield

at North Butler

Aug. 30, Greene

It took six games before Nashua-Plainfield’s offense scored a touchdown last season. The Huskies will have a chance to unveil just how far their transition to a spread offense has progressed in this season opener.

Players to watch

EVAN KALAINOFF: Led the Huskies with 61 tackles a season ago and competes at the rare combination of offensive line and linebacker.

IKE SINNWELL: A valuable two-way playmaker, Sinnwell tallied 44.5 tackles from his defensive back position last season. He looks to be an option in space as a slot receiver this fall.