NASHUA — Change takes time.
Such was the case last season at Nashua-Plainfield after the Huskies finished 2-7 in their first year under head coach Nick Lamphier.
“I think the biggest thing was just the learning curve that it took,” said Lamphier, who previously served on Luther College’s staff and coached at South Central Calhoun. “I brought in quite a different system.
“It just took a little bit longer than I expected to break some of the habits of the traditional-I and get into more of a spread offensive mindset.”
The Huskies enter this season with a roster of 25 players, and Lamphier plans on using most of those bodies.
“A handful of sophomores will be helping us out quite a bit,” Lamphier noted. “They got some experience last year and now are kind of stepping into full-time roles on both offense and defense.”
Veteran leadership can be found from senior linemen Evan Kalainoff, Dalton Asche, Shane Hillesheim and Jordan Klueber. Michael Stille returns at quarterback and has a valuable target in fellow senior Ike Sinnwell out of the slot, along with Derik Auchstetter. Both Sinnwell and Auchstetter can be threats rushing the football in addition to catching passes.
“We don’t quite have the numbers we had last year, but there’s definitely been a lot of growth, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Lamphier said. “You can tell the kids are taking that next step and we’re no longer focusing on learning terminology, but we’re focusing on the details of each play and improving on every snap.”
Stille’s maturity has complemented a strong arm to help the offense take another step forward.
“He’s making his reads better than he was a year ago,” Lamphier said. “He just has a positive mindset coming from quarterback. He’s a positive kid.”
On defense, Kalainoff returns as the Huskies’ leader with 61 tackles from the linebacker position a year ago. Kristian Holmvig and Sinnwell each accounted for over 44 hits. While Hillesheim missed the final four games last season, he is an explosive weapon off the end.
As a whole, Lamphier likes the mentality this year’s group has brought to preseason workouts.
“A lot of positive kids,” he said. “They’re definitely really smart kids. You don’t have to tell them too many times the same thing. They really bond well and mesh pretty well together.
“There’s no one person who has to have the ball. They’re willing to throw a block if they don’t have the ball, sacrifice themselves for the team.”
