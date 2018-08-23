Tim Dwight is considered one of the greatest high school football players to ever play in the state of Iowa.
During his time at Iowa City High, Dwight rushed for 4,230 yards and 83 touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came on his very first varsity carry, in the playoffs, as a freshman.
Former Iowa City West coach Reece Morgan described the future University of Iowa and NFL star as “a man playing against boys,” back in those days.
But as good as Dwight was, he still did not play on the varsity until after playing nine games on the Little Hawks’ sophomore team. Playing as a freshman in 1991 was certainly a novelty during a time when it was also rare to see a sophomore play at that level.
Times have changed, especially with football participation numbers on the decline. According to a March Reuters report, there was a decline in football participation from its peak in 2008 of 1.11 million athletes to 1.06 last fall.
Lower numbers at schools of all sizes have forced Iowa prep coaches to make tough decisions on whether to use younger players at the varsity level.
Waterloo West coach Lonnie Moore, now in his 10th season, has played two freshmen in his time coaching the Wahawks, including 2018 senior Noah Susong. Moore says a lot of consideration goes into bringing up a freshman.
“A lot of things come into play,” said Moore, who also estimates he hasn’t played more than a dozen or so sophomores on the varsity. “You look at each kid and ask are they physically capable and mentally mature enough to play at the varsity level. That is a very rare individual.”
Before pulling a kid up to the varsity, Moore says he and his staff have a long and serious conversation with that athlete’s parents. Additionally, many times Moore will have already had that athlete practice a bit with the varsity before making the decision to call him up.
“It is our philosophy that we are not going to bring a kid up unless they are going to play,” Moore said. “Another part of that is we try not to have those kids go both ways, either.”
At Waterloo East and Waterloo Columbus, low numbers have forced the Trojans and Sailors to forfeit games rather than risk using players not ready for varsity football.
Numbers are on the rise for Xavier Leonard at East, although the Trojans were forced to start upward of eight sophomores a year ago. At Columbus, a 2A school, Brad Schmit has 10 players on his 2018 roster that lettered as either freshmen or sophomores in 2017.
“Our numbers are much, much better this year,” said Leonard, whose team is dropping from Class 4A to 3A this season. “We have more than 75 from freshman to varsity. We won’t be forced into having to play so many young kids again this season.”
For some programs, such as Class 1A and 2A schools, freshmen and sophomores are pushed into playing because of numbers.
Dike-New Hartford, a likely Top 10 Class 1A team this year, had seven sophomores and one freshman on a team that advanced to the Class 2A playoffs a year ago.
“It goes both ways,” Wolverines coach Don Betts said. “Sometimes the kid is physically and mentally ready, but sometimes your hand is forced and that has been the case more times than not with us. We just have to throw them into the fire and it is sink or swim.”
With that said, Betts says it is selective process and while an underclassmen may be asked to play, it is a closely monitored situation.
“There is an emotional component to it,” Betts said. “Just because they may be physically ready doesn’t mean they are completely there mentally. Is the individual ready for the speed of the game, the physicality of a varsity game? It’s a big jump from the freshman, JV level and that takes a little longer for some kids to adjust to than others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.