Janesville

Returning letterwinners

Quarterback

Joey Carlson;6-2;180;Jr.

Running back

Carson Pariseau;6-1;190;Jr.

Tight end

Tegan Meyer;6-1;185;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Tegan Meyer;6-1;185;Sr.

Linebackers

Caden Billingsley;5-8;155;Sr.

Carson Pariseau;6-1;190;Jr

2019 schedule

August

30;Central Elkader

September

6;At Waco

13;At Riceville

20;Don Bosco

27;Rockford

October

4;Tripoli

11;Northwood-Kensett

18;Dunkerton

25;At North Iowa

2018 results

Regular season (5-5)

Aug. 17;Waco 25, Janesville 14

Aug. 24;Janesville 61, Central Elkader 12

Aug. 31;Easton Valley 47, Janesville 34

Sept. 7;Janesville 38, Riceville 0

Sept. 14;Don Bosco 46, Janesville 34

Sept. 21;Rockford 48, Janesville 41

Sept. 28;Janesville 46, Tripoli 19

Oct. 5;Northwood-Kensett 28, Janesville 11

Oct. 12;Janesville 51, Dunkerton 8

Oct. 19;Janesville 57, North Iowa 13

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 10

Most recent playoff appearance: 2017

Key matchup

Don Bosco at

Janesville

Sept. 20, Janesville

The Dons could open the season as the top-ranked team in 8-player football and return a ton of contributors from a playoff team in 2018.

Player to watch

JOEY CARLSON: Carlson threw nine touchdown passes and ran for another 428 yards and nine scores last year. The Wildcats expect to use him at multiple positions on offense this season, not strictly at quarterback.