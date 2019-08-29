JANESVILLE — Janesville head football coach Dale Eastman wrote an honest assessment for a preseason survey.
Consistently a tough foe for all the opponents on their schedule, the Wildcats want to be that team again in 2019 in what is lining up to be a challenging year for 8-player, District 2.
The district produced three state playoff qualifiers last year in tri-champions Northwood-Kensett, Don Bosco and Rockford, which reached the 2018 state championship game.
Eastman lost several strong players from a 5-5 team, but has big numbers and says his young squad will need to grow fast to compete.
“We could be 2-7 or 7-2 or anywhere in between,” Eastman wrote. “If we learn from early mistakes, take advantage of other teams’ mistakes and build some success early, we could be a dangerous football team.”
While Janesville returns just four starters, the team has 18 returning letterwinners.
“We have 31 kids this fall and that is a great number for us,” Eastman said. “I can’t tell you the last time we’ve had that many kids out. and what’s real important is we have six quality seniors, and that makes a huge difference, especially in 8-man.”
While the seniors will be important, Eastman says it will be a talented group of seven sophomores, and junior 2018 all-district performer Joey Carlson who will be some of the key components for success.
Carlson played quarterback last year, throwing for 562 yards and nine scores while rushing for 428 yards and nine more scores. He could line up at quarterback. He also could line up at running back, tight end or wide receiver.
“I would not be surprised to see Joey line up at four, five different spots in a game this year,” Eastman said.
What makes Carlson versatile for the Wildcats is the emergence of sophomore quarterback Leo Dodd.
“Leo has the potential to be a real good quarterback, and he is going to get his opportunity to try to shine,” Eastman added.
Janesville also has several key defensive pieces back. Among them are all-district lineman Tegan Meyer as well as linebackers Caden Billingsley and Carson Pariseau. Eastman says his talented sophomore class of Dodd, Cooper Bloes, Jaden Appleby, Jared Hoodjer, Wiley Sherburne, Conner Clubine and Dawson Dix have to grow up fast.
“We’ve got some skill, the key will be getting those young guys acclimated with the older guys,” Eastman said. “The older guys have been good role models so far, have been showing the younger guys the way.”
Another key for Janesville in 2019 will be its ability to play four quarters. Eastman said the Wildcats won’t back down from anybody.
That was true a year ago when it led both Don Bosco and Northwood-Kensett, two teams that went 8-1 in the regular season, at halftime but eventually lost those games.
“We didn’t have enough to finish,” Eastman said. “We have to step up and believe we are capable of going four quarters. We’ve got great kids and now it’s, let’s go figure out a way to get it done for four quarters.”
