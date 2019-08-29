HUDSON — Win by win, pieces of a puzzle that sometimes never gets solved finally came together for Hudson last season.
A Pirates’ program that finished state runner-up in 2017 left no doubt during 2018’s championship quest, capping a perfect 13-0 season with a convincing 30-7 victory over AHSTW.
“It’s been really good for the community and the school,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke said. “We’ve got a lot of kids back so they know what their expectations are.”
Hudson’s strength this fall will come on the defensive side of the ball where nine starters return. It’s a group that allowed more than 20 points in five of six games before delivering a lock-down performance with a state championship on the line.
“We definitely peaked at that right time,” Brekke said. “We had every unit clicking in that (championship) game.
“That was honestly what we needed. We needed all 13 games to make that happen because we had a ton of guys that switched positions. We were still improving and working hard that 13th week.”
The 1-2 punch of linebackers Ethan Fulcher (117.5 tackles in 2018, including 18 for loss) and Aiden Larson (66.5 tackles, 11 for loss) return for their senior seasons. Fulcher is coming off a state championship game in which he recorded five solo tackles for loss and assisted on three more stops behind the line of scrimmage.
“He really sets the tone and is a great communicator,” Brekke said of his fourth-year starter. “When practice needs to be toughed up a little bit, he’ll get after the guys and does it in a very constructive way.”
As for Larson, Brekke added, “He’ll hit you with everything he’s got. He’s going to bring it and he’s tough.”
Fulcher also figures to make an impact within an offense that graduated Class A Player of the Year Christian Seres — a 2,075-yard rusher with 32 touchdowns. While Fulcher was second on the team with 671 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, he’s the top returning receiver with 25 receptions for 390 yards and four more scores.
“That’s kind of our goal,” Brekke responded, when asked if Fulcher would become a featured back this year. “But he’s also one of our better receivers and I’d like to keep him out there, too. We want to find out who else can help support and run the rock.”
Juniors Joe Culham and Ethan Vogt are among the other backfield options with each bringing something different to the table.
There’s also a competition to replace three-year starting quarterback Jacob Murray. Aiden Zook is an option at quarterback or fullback, while Jackson Lehr can play tight end, receiver or quarterback in addition to making an impact at defensive end.
“They’re both pretty close,” Brekke said.
Up front, Hudson returns three fulltime starters, in addition to two more athletes who started in a couple games. Jacob Wiersma, Blake Johnson, Tony Trevino, Trey Germain, Eli Fox and Carter Swope are among the linemen who started on either offense or defense last season.
“We’re pretty deep on the offensive and defensive line,” Brekke said. “We’re hoping to be able to keep guys fresh, not totally platoon, but at least partial to half.”
Levi Budreau (tight end), Karter Krapfl (defensive back), Tate Entriken (offensive line) and Jake Yoder (slot receiver) are among the sophomores who have impressed early in camp and could contend for varsity reps.
A Hudson program that has tallied a 25-1 record over the past two seasons shows no signs of slowing down.
