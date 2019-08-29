Hudson

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Running backs

Joe Culham;5-8;172;Jr.

Ethan Vogt;5-7;165;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Jacob Wiersma;6-0;215;Jr.

Blake Johnson;5-9;215;Jr.

Tony Trevino;6-1;240;Jr.

Tate Entriken;5-8;159;So.

Wide receivers

Ethan Fulcher;5-10;185;Sr.

Payton Stuart;6-1;175;Sr.

Trey Jochumsen;5-8;150;Jr.

Jackson Lehr;6-0;190;Jr.

Austin Reynolds;6-0;162;Sr.

Bryce Griffin;6-0;168;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Tony Trevino;6-1;240;Jr.

Trey Germain;5-9;200;Sr.

Eli Fox;5-8;185;Sr.

Carter Swope;6-4;200;Jr.

Linebackers

Ethan Fulcher;5-10;185;Sr.

Aiden Zook;5-10;185;So.

Aiden Larson;5-8;180;Sr.

Jackson Lehr;6-0;190;Jr.

Defensive backs

Payton Stuart;6-1;175;Sr.

Trey Jochumsen;5-8;150;Jr.

Karter Krapfl;5-9;146;So.

Ethan Vogt;5-7;165;Jr.

Kicker

Austin Appleton;5-8;145;Sr.

2019 schedule

August

30;Jesup, 7 p.m.

September

6;Columbus, 7 p.m.

13;at GMG, 7 p.m.

20;North Tama, 7 p.m.

27;at BCLUW, 7 p.m.

October

4;at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

11;Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m.

18;at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

28;East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (9-0)

Aug. 24;Hudson 46, Jesup 8

Aug. 31;Hudson 14, Columbus 0

Sept. 7;Hudson 35, GMG 0

Sept. 14;Hudson 24, North Tama 21

Sept. 21;Hudson 49, BCLUW 0

Sept. 28;Hudson 27, St. Ansgar 12

Oct. 5;Hudson 24, Wapsie Valley 20

Oct. 12;Hudson 55, Grundy Center 21

Oct. 19;Hudson 42, East Buchanan 20

Playoffs

First round -- Hudson 44, Lynnville-Sully 22

Quarterfinals -- Hudson 41, Highland 14

Semifinals -- Hudson 35, West Hancock 28

Championship -- Hudson 30, AHSTW, Avoca 7

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 18 (10 consecutive)

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Won the 2A state title in 1975, the 1A crown in 1994 and the A championship in 2018. Finished runner-up in 2017.

Key matchup

Wapsie Valley

at Hudson

Oct. 11, Hudson

These teams are likely to enter the season ranked among the state's elite. Hudson needed a late touchdown by standout Christian Seres to snag a road win over the Warriors last season. Seres has graduated. Now the Pirates will turn to a cast of returning starters on defense and new playmakers on offense in a game that could decide the district title.

Players to watch

ETHAN FULCHER: The Hudson linebacker shined in the 2018 state championship game with a sack part of his five solo tackles for loss. He'll be taking on a larger role in the offense this upcoming season.

AIDEN LARSON: Complementing Fulcher's with 117 tackles with 66.5 of his own, Larson is a hard-hitting linebacker within a veteran defense. He led the Pirates with five solo sacks during the 2018 state title season.