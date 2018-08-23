High school football is serious business in Northeast Iowa.
There is no shortage of programs, big and small, with storied traditions and rich histories.
And every team’s goal from the start of practice in the sweltering August heat is to earn a trip to play for a state title at the UNI-Dome.
None of that would be possible without a significant financial commitment from the schools and communities that support their programs.
Before the kids even step on the practice field, funding needs to be in place to ensure they are properly equipped to play.
“Football is a sport that requires expensive individual equipment in order to keep the players as safe as possible,” said athletic director Tom Ulses of Class 2A Waterloo Columbus. “That equipment also needs to be inspected yearly in order to make sure it is safe. To buy a football helmet, for example, a school is probably spending between $250 and $450 per new helmet. At the end of each season, the helmets need to be inspected in order to determine whether they need to be reconditioned for next year.
“Helmets need to be reconditioned every three years and the lifespan of a helmet is 10 years. Reconditioning of a helmet costs between $35 and a $100 apiece. This is in addition to money spent on shoulder pads, practice pants and game uniforms.”
At Class 3A Independence, athletic director and football coach Justin Putz said his school’s annual equipment budget totals up to $16,000. The costs would increase even more in a year the team buys new uniforms.
“Our equipment needs are changing yearly and the occasional new big equipment purchases in football are expensive,” Putz said. “The new scouting software, end-zone cameras and iPads have really added more technology expenses to programs than there were 5-10 years ago.”
Football equipment costs for each player at the prep level include:
Helmet: $250-450
Shoulder pads: $140-180
Jerseys: $120-160
Pants: $60-80
Smaller pads: $25-35
Belt: $8-10
Mouth guard: $2-10
Socks and shoes: Players will often provide their own.
The expense of having a football program obviously varies depending on size of the school. At Class 3A power Waverly-Shell Rock, a total of 90 students in grades 9-12 are out for football this season.
Returning Class A state runner-up Hudson opened preseason camp with a roster of 38 players.
So how do schools come up with the money to field a football program?
“The school’s income from hosting football games usually is enough to cover our expenses,” Waverly-Shell Rock athletic director Dave Litterer said. “Typically, the income will also help cover expenses for other sports who do not make enough or do not have much income. Larger schools usually would have larger gates.
“If you go into the playoffs, you would have a chance of hosting games and gaining additional revenue.”
Teams typically host four or five home football games per year.
“We try to figure revenue of $4,000 to $6,000 per home game,” Litterer said. “However, if weather becomes an issue, this can drop closer to $3,000. Certainly, the bigger the game, typically the larger the gates.”
Aside from equipment, there are other significant expenses for football, as well.
At Independence, Putz said salaries for 10 football coaches from seventh grade through 12th grade totals around $25,000. The program also pays for athletic training fees.
“For many schools, their amount spent on coaching salaries with football is probably the highest for all of their sports,” Ulses said. “Due to the nature of how football is coached and the need for adequate supervision as the game is being played, there are usually more football coaches on staff than with other sports.”
At Waverly-Shell Rock, Litterer said maintenance for its playing field costs $10,000 to $12,000 per year. That includes paint, fertilizer, mowing and watering.
Travel costs are fairly minimal for football with a team making around 10 road trips a season by bus between varsity and junior varsity games.
Schools also pay the officials who work their home games. Total cost is $450 to $500 per game for a five-person officiating crew.
School officials agree there may not be a huge correlation between how much a school spends for equipment and the level of success its team has.
“With your money available, you do need to make sure that your players are safe in good equipment that will help players and parents feel safe,” Ulses said. “A school may or may not be spending a lot of money on coaches, but who they have leading their program will ultimately drive the player buy-in and commitment, which will then create other opportunities to achieve success.”
Having a winning program can help generate more interest when fundraisers are held or when a booster club seeks support to benefit the team.
“I see it all the time where successful programs year in and year out have a lot of support,” Putz said. “That support helps, but that support is also built over time by the successful program.”
Litterer strongly believes the overall investment made into the football program is more than worth it at Waverly-Shell Rock.
“The correlation with school activities and academic achievement,” he said, “go hand-in-hand to provide the best overall education one can have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.