GRUNDY CENTER — Travis Zajac has traded a coaching and teaching position at Dubuque Wahlert for small-town living in a community his wife and family are looking forward to calling home.
Zajac will take over Grundy Center’s football program after serving as Wahlert’s head coach for the past six seasons. He inherits a team that went 5-4 a season ago, including a 3-3 record within a district led by Hudson’s state championship team.
The football coach’s wife, Shannon Zajac, grew up in the Raymond-Gilbertville area and is a Don Bosco graduate. The couple has two children.
“This is a great community,” Zajac said. “My family and I moved here a month ago and got ourselves settled.
“It’s been off to the races since then. Everything has been non-stop football. The kids have been putting in their time, working incredibly hard and the growth is definitely there. It’s just a matter if we can keep that trending the right way so we don’t plateau.”
Playing off the Spartans nickname, Zajac has used the acronym SHIELD (strength, honor, integrity, effort, leadership, discipline) as a brand for his new program.
“Not only is that something we use as a vehicle in football to drive it, but also things that they can implement in their academic lives and personal lives and trying to help them grow into productive young men when they graduate from high school,” Zajac said.
The Spartans return nine two-way starters from last year’s winning team. Logan Knaack will remain at the quarterback position after an injury to Cale Hendricks gave him a chance to run the offense last fall.
Knaack rushed for 669 yards at an average of 9.7 per carry and will looking to build upon his 330 passing yards off 56 attempts.
You have free articles remaining.
“Logan ran the ball real well last year,” said Zajac, who plans to run a flexible multiple formation offense. “He’s a very good athlete, so now it’s a matter of trying to get him to progress as a passer.”
Hendricks has moved to wide receiver where he will complement Nick Ascher, who caught 18 passes for 273 yards in 2018. Senior Jesse Mackie, junior Zach Opheim and sophomore Cole Lehr are all options to carry the football out of the backfield.
“We can’t go into the season hoping for him (Knaack) to carry the load for everybody so we’ve got to disperse what he’s doing a little bit,” Zajac said.
Mackie also returns as the team’s leading tackler after making 65 hits, seven for loss, a season ago.
“He definitely has a knack for finding the football,” Zajac noted. “He’s an instinctual kid.”
The new head coach will be turning to a variety of first-year contributors on the line. Kolby Muller returns as a two-way starter and Wes Willis also has experience.
“We’ve got a lot of unanswered questions up front on both sides of the ball,” Zajac said.
Grundy Center enters the season with 37 football participants, near the 40 to 45 range their coach would like to sustain.
“I’ve been impressed with their work ethic and attention to detail,” Zajac said. “Football is very important in Grundy Center and that’s obvious in the kids taking that responsibility very seriously. The effort has been outstanding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.