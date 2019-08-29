Grundy Center

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Logan Knaack;5-10;180;So.

Running backs

Jesse Mackie;5-10;190;Sr.

Zach Opheim;5-11;180;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Kolby Muller;6-1;240;Jr.

Wes Willis;6-2;210;Jr.

Austin Engelkes;6-3;220;Sr.

Joe Janssen;6-0;200;Sr.

Wide receivers

Jensen Clapp;6-2;180;Sr.

Cale Hendricks;6-0;170;Sr.

Adam Hoy;5-11;175;Sr.

Nick Ascher;6-4;200;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Nick Ascher;6-4;200;Jr.

Kolby Muller;6-1;240;Jr.

Wes Willis;6-2;210;Jr.

Austin Engelkes;6-3;220;Sr.

Joe Janssen;6-0;200;Sr.

Linebackers

Jesse Mackie;5-10;190;Sr.

Zach Opheim;5-11;180;Jr.

Defensive backs

Jensen Clapp;6-2;180;Sr.

Cale Hendricks;6-0;170;Sr.

Adam Hoy;5-11;175;Sr.

Logan Knaack;5-10;180;So.

Punter

Jensen Clapp;6-2;180;Sr.

Kicker

Cale Hendricks;6-0;170;Sr.

2019 schedule

August

30;at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.

September

6;South Hamilton, 7 p.m.

13;BCLUW, 7 p.m.

20;at East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

27;GMG, 7 p.m.

October

4;North Tama, 7 p.m.

11;at Mason City Newman, 7 p.m.

18;Hudson, 7 p.m.

25;at Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (5-4)

Aug. 24;Grundy Center 34, Belle Plaine 22

Aug. 31;South Hamilton 22, Grundy Center 14

Sept. 7;Grundy Center 56, BCLUW 6

Sept. 14;Grundy Center 42, East Buchanan 22

Sept. 21;Grundy Center 38, GMG 0

Sept. 28;North Tama 34, Grundy Center 26

Oct. 5;Grundy Center 21, Mason City Newman 20

Oct. 12;Hudson 55, Grundy Center 21

Oct. 19;Wapsie Valley 14, Grundy Center 7

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 11

Most recent playoff appearance: 2015

Top finishes: Won the 2A title in 1984 and the 1A titles in 1987 and 1988.

Key matchup

North Tama at

Grundy Center

Oct. 4, Grundy Center

North Tama won last year's meeting in Traer by a touchdown, 34-26. This game kicks off a four-game month of October in which Grundy Center will play teams that qualified for the playoffs last season. The Spartans went 1-3 in October last season after opening the year 4-1. State champion Hudson was the only team to score more points against Grundy Center than the North Tama tallied during last year's game.

Players to watch

LOGAN KNAACK: The dual-threat playmaker has taken over the quarterback position entering his sophomore season. Knaack will look to build on a season in which he passed for just 330 yards, but rushed for 669, 9.7 per carry.

JESSE MACKIE: Recovered two fumbles and played in a role in a team-high 70 tackles last season. Mackie is among the options in Grundy Center's backfield in addition to a leader from the linebacker position.