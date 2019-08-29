REINBECK — There was no question that Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s transition from 11-man football to 8-player would include a tough learning curve.
And for the most part, that played out for the Rebels in 2018.
G-R suffered a couple of tough lessons early, losing its first game to 8-player powerhouse Don Bosco and its second to Turkey Valley by a combined score of 98-18.
But as longtime coach John Olson and his staff soon figured out, other than the obvious difference of three fewer players and a smaller field, the game was quite familiar.
“I think the first thing we learned just like anybody does is football is football,” Olson said. “There were a few different coaching techniques, and there isn’t a safety to clean things up on defense ... but it was mostly the same.”
After the dust had settled from its tough non-conference slate, G-R found its legs as it entered district play and had a tremendous first season in 8-player football. The Rebels made an incredible, perfect run through District 5 to reach the state playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.
G-R lost in the first round to eventual 8-player champion New London, but now with the transition complete, the Rebels are ready to roll into season two in 2019 with enthusiasm.
“We have eight or nine guys who have starting experience,” Olson said. “That experience is going to pay off and something we can hang our hat on.”
While there is experience, the Rebels did lose their top two offensive players in quarterback Jackson Kiburis and running back Colton Clark (121 carries, 876 yards, 19 scores).
You have free articles remaining.
“We lost two or three guys that are very important, not so much in talent, but leadership more than anything else,” Olson said.
Stepping in at quarterback is senior Cullen Eiffler, while junior Keagan Giesking and senior Eli Thede will take on larger roles as two of the primary running backs. That duo rushed for a combined 524 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, while Thede was the team’s second-leading receiver with six catches for 208 yards and three scores.
Giesking missed the first-four games of last year recovering from a broken leg suffered during his freshman season of soccer.
“We are not going to throw a ton this year,” Olson said. “It’s not that we can’t, it’s just not one of our strengths. Our backfield, I believe, is elusive. It’s going to be a pretty good backfield.”
One of the team’s other strengths is up front where starters Sam Mussig, Auston Wittgreve and Aidan Walters all return. Mussig started at center in 2018, but will play guard this season with Wittgreve taking over the center duties.
Olson’s biggest concern is finding depth behind those three and he hopes with almost 40 kids out, 21 of them freshmen and sophomores, he can build some before the season starts.
“I don’t know if we have much depth after those guys, yet, but I don’t know if that is any different than any other eight-man program,” Olson said.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck once again opens with Don Bosco and Turkey Valley, two teams that combined to go 17-4 last year with each reaching the playoffs, but the Rebels and AGWSR figure to be the top two teams in District 5 again this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.