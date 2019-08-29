Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Running backs

Eli Thede;5-9;145;Sr.

Keagan Giesking;6-1;175;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Aidan Walters;5-8;200;Sr.

Auston Wittgreve;6-2;200;Jr.

Sam Mussig;5-9;160;sr.

Tight ends

Kale Hasselmann;6-3;190;Sr.

Jace Petersen;5-9;145;Sr.

Wide receiver

Aiden Wyatt;5-9;140;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Aidan Walters;5-8;200;Sr.

Kale Hasselmann;6-3;190;Sr.

Linebackers

Keagan Giesking;6-1;175;Jr.

Jace Petersen;5-9;145;Sr.

Sam Mussig;5-9;160;sr.

Defensive backs

Eli Thede;5-9;145;Sr.

Aiden Wyatt;5-9;140;Sr.

2019 schedule

August

30;Don Bosco

September

6;at Turkey Valley

13;Meskwaki

20;at Melcher-Dallas

27;at Baxter

October

4;Collins-Maxwell

11;at Twin Cedars

18;AGWSR

25;at Colo-Nesco

2018 results

Regular season (7-3)

Aug. 24;Don Bosco 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Aug. 31;Turkey Valley 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

Sept. 7; Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, Meskwaki 12

Sept. 14; Gladbrook-Reinbeck 93, Melcher-Dallas 6

Sept. 21;Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Baxter 4

Sept. 28;Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, Collins-Maxwell 0

Oct. 5;Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, Twin Cedars 6

Oct. 12;Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, AGWSR 19

Oct. 19;Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Colo-Nesco 14

Playoffs

Oct. 26 -- New London 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 13 (9 consecutive)

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Won Class A titles in 2015 and 2016, finished second in 2004 and 2014.

Key matchup

AGWSR at

Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Oct. 18, Gladbrook

The Cougars were the only other team in 8-man, District 5 to finish with a winning record last year (6-3). This week eight matchup could determine the district championship.

Players to watch

AIDAN WALTERS, OL: Was last year's District offensive linemen most valuable player. One of three starters back along the line from an offense that lost its best two offensive players.

KEAGAN GIESKING, RB-LB: A mainstay on defense, the 6-foot-1 Giesking will be counted on to play a bigger role on offense.