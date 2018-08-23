REINBECK — When the Gladbrook-Reinbeck football team gathered for its preseason photo shoot, a shiny green John Deere tractor driven by one of the players served as a prop.
It was symbollic on several levels for this season’s Rebels, who are turning over the earth that has been so productive as an 11-man high school program.
After two state championships and a runner-up finish in the past four years as a Class A powerhouse, Gladbrook-Reinbeck is now looking for similar yields as an eight-player program.
It’s a new era and one the Rebels have embraced.
“I think they’re excited about it,” said G-R athletic director and head coach John Olson. “Our community has been through declining enrollment probably the last 10 years and we’ve been real stable these last three years. This is something as an athletic director and as head football coach, with the support of our administration, that we knew we were eventually going to do.
“We’re looking forward to playing football and the right fit for G-R is to play eight-man football because of our BEDS number and how many kids we have out for football and how many kids we have in each grade.
“So it’s the right fit for us. Now let’s take the challenge. The kids are excited about it and the coaches are excited about it. It’s something new.”
Almost all of the current Rebels played eight-man football last season at the junior varsity or freshman levels.
“I’m ready to play,” said senior Jackson Kiburis. “I think it’s gonna be awesome. We played it last year in JV and it was a lot of fun, I thought. It’s a smaller field ... a quicker, fast-paced game that’s a lot more athlete-driven. I’m just excited to get out there and start playing.”
Colton Clark, another senior, had some initial reservations that didn’t last long.
“I wasn’t so sure,” he said. “But I was excited at the same time, too. I thought it would be fun. It’s the same. Football’s football.”
There is a learning curve, to be sure.
“We started off a little shaky the first couple of days learning everything and trying to get everybody on the same page,” said Clark. “It’s coming together.”
“It’s just like we’re moving down a classification,” added Kiburis. “I don’t see this as any different except we’re gonna have to work harder in practice to get adjusted to this.”
Olson and his staff are adjusting, too.
“It’s not a challenge because eight-man’s so much different than 11-man because it truly isn’t,” he explained. “The more you study it, the more you realize it’s pretty much the same thing. You’ve gotta run and you’ve gotta block and you’ve gotta tackle.
“There are some things from a coaching standpoint that we don’t have the instinct for. Before, if this player did this it was, well let’s just do that instead and you make your adjustment. Now that adjustment’s not there. We’re fortunate that we have nine coaches on our staff who love being here every single day and we do have a lot of experience coaching, just not necessarily in the eight-man game.”
Olson and his staff have attended clinics in Minneapolis and Kansas City. They’ve built relationships with eight-player coaches from Oklahoma and Minnesota, as well as Iowa. G-R hosted a five-on-five tournament in July.
One adjustment that has jumped out at Olson is the quarterback position. The Rebels’ Keagan Giesking is out with a broken leg, which has given the coaches cause to look at a lot of potential signal-callers.
“We’re working with nine other people at quarterback and that’s something we’ve never done before,” said Olson. “That is a different position in eight-man football. Things have to happen quicker and faster and there isn’t a pocket, per se, and play action’s a little bit different.
“So we can play more people there and we can have more fun with that position. It doesn’t have to be your prototypical 6-foot-3 guy that weighs 200 pounds and can throw the ball 80 yards.
“That means the kids have a lot of input. One of them said to me yesterday, ‘On sweep, how do you want me to do this?’ I said, ‘You know what, I don’t know yet. What do you think works for you?’
“One quarterback we do it in this direction. Another quarterback might be doing it with a little different technique. We don’t have all the answers right now.”
While everyone loves a winner, Olson never measures success in terms of wins and losses.
“I think at G-R we pride ourselves in the process, not the product no matter what we’re playing,” he noted. “I think we’re just going to keep getting better and better and better and better and we’re going to be really good at the end of the year. Now whether that means we’re 4-5 or that means we’re 8-1, I don’t know what better is on a scale because I don’t know the opponents we’re going to play that well.
“The thing we talk to the kids about is that there is a tradition here, but the tradition is the kids, not the record. We had really good tradition in 2008, 2009, 2010 when we were 7-2 and 8-1 and couldn’t quite get over the hump, as people would say, but we had 10 seniors every single year that would start.
“We just have a lot of pride and tradition in the process. It’s coming to practice every day and working hard and having fun, doing community service projects, eating spaghetti together on Friday nights, having an on-off switch.
“All those things don’t really matter about football. It’s about building relationships and having the right culture.”
Seniors like Clark and Kiburis get that and welcome the chance to be the foundation for the Rebels’ eight-player future.
“It’s definitely a chance to prove ourselves,” said Kiburis. “We graduated however many seniors last year ... a ton of great role models in our program. I think maybe since we’re stepping into a whole new thing for G-R, it’s a way for us to prove ourselves and continue the tradition of G-R football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.