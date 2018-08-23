WINTHROP — When college football recruiters check out Taylor Fox’s highlight video, they will see much of what you might expect from a dominating lineman.
You see the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Fox overpowering defenders with punishing pancake blocks.
And you see him steamroll overmatched offensive linemen on his way to sacking the quarterback.
Then you see something you don’t expect.
The massive Fox lines up several yards behind center on fourth down before delivering a booming punt that flies over the head of the return man.
“Taylor’s a big, strong kid, but he’s also very athletic,” East Buchanan coach Jerry Alden said. “He’s an intriguing prospect for colleges. He’s very versatile. He plays inside on the line, but he can also move out and play defensive end. Plus, he’s a very good punter – he led our district in punting last year. He can play some different positions.”
That’s why Fox, a senior for East Buchanan, has already grabbed the interest of college recruiters.
Fox has scholarship offers from Wayne State (Neb.) and the University of Sioux Falls, a pair of NCAA Division II schools.
He is an excellent student with a 3.5 grade-point average.
“I’m being recruited for the offensive line and defensive line – I feel like I can play either position at that level,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun to talk with coaches from different schools. I am going to take my time and see what is the best fit for me. I’m excited to have a chance to play at the college level.”
Fox is part of an experienced East Buchanan team that went 8-2 last season before falling to St. Ansgar in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.
Fox is one of four offensive linemen who return for the Buccaneers, who are seeking their fourth straight trip to the playoffs.
Fox earned first-team all-state honors at offensive tackle as a junior.
“We have a lot of guys returning,” he said. “We are really excited to see what we can do. Our senior class, we’ve been playing together since third grade. It’s a pretty special group. Those guys are like my brothers. We’re pretty close.”
Fox’s versatility has been on full display during a high school career where he earned a win over a returning state champion in wrestling before he excelled while running the hurdles in track.
Fox’s father, Dan, is the superintendent at East Buchanan and his mother, Marcy, also works at the school.
“My dad was my coach in flag football and now he is coaching my brother in youth football, so he’s had a pretty big impact on me,” Taylor said. “My parents have been really supportive of me – they’ve been awesome.”
So what has been the key to Fox’s success?
“His work ethic and being receptive to coaching,” Alden said. “He’s worked really hard in the weight room and sets a great example for his teammates. His leadership has been really important for us. He was a captain last year and that says a lot about his character. He’s the only junior I’ve ever had as a captain. He’s just a great kid – very down-to-earth and very respectful.”
Fox has continued a strong tradition of football at a school that has produced its share of standout players, including former Iowa Hawkeye All-American and long-time NFL lineman Robert Gallery.
“We have team dinners on Thursdays, and Robert come to one of our dinners and talked to us and gave us a pep talk,” Fox said. “It was a good time. He talked about when he played in high school and shared some of his experiences with us. It was pretty cool – it was awesome having a chance to meet him and talk with him.”
Fox and his East Buchanan team are in a loaded Class A district that includes returning state runner-up Hudson along with perennial power Wapsie Valley and Grundy Center.
“We have a pretty tough district, but I have a lot of faith in my teammates and our team,” Fox said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.