WATERLOO — Improvement never comes fast enough for a high school football coach.
Expectations and goals, however, always remain high, and Waterloo East coach Xavier Leonard has lofty ambitions.
After snapping a 37-game losing streak last fall and then tagging on another win, Leonard saw progress and improvement from his Trojans. Now, with the 2018 season at hand, Leonard feels the buy-in from his players is stronger than ever.
The numbers seem to back Leonard up. Across three levels — freshman, junior varsity and varsity — East has 70 players, including 45 with the varsity program.
“Tremendous numbers,” Leonard said prior to starting his third season. “We’ve got a nice group of freshmen and a strong junior and senior class leading the charge. The kids are working hard. We are like a family now.”
Trust the process, and trust your teammates has been the message Leonard has been delivering, and it’s being heard.
Senior offensive lineman Brody Card, the Trojans’ 6-foot-3, 300-pound left tackle, feels this group believes in each other.
“Coach talks about trusting each other a lot,” Card said. “Trust what you are doing every day, have trust in everything that you do and trust each other to do his job. He says if we want to be good we have to trust each other, and we have bought into that.”
Card, who is attracting plenty of college attention, is one of the leaders East will rely on in 2018.
There are several other key veterans back. Quarterback Dylan Reyes, wide receiver and defensive back Ahkil Muhammad, linebacker Jacob Hanley, offensive lineman Sage Cunningham, defensive back Aiden Ernst and running back Kendall Robinson are just a few Leonard rattled off as leaders.
That group helped East win a portion of Iowa State’s 7-on-7 camp and then helped the Trojans have a successful experience at Upper Iowa’s team padded camp.
“Brody has been a leader, probably one of the top-five best kids I’ve coached and I’ve been coaching since 1998,” Leonard said. “He loves to lift. He is dependable. We are really looking forward to him having a great senior season.
“Dylan has improved. He got into the weight room, ran track and he is a better football player mentally and physically. And, we’ve got a lot of unknown kids whom teams are going to find out about, too.”
Reyes returns after throwing for 1,269 yards and 12 scores last fall as a sophomore. He also led East in rushing with 234 yards on 68 carries and three touchdowns. Muhammad and Hanley led the defense with 88 (60 solo) and 62 (34 solo) tackles, respectively.
“We had a lot of guys get game experience last year and that is going to pay off this season,” Card said.
This will also be East’s first season in Class 3A, but Leonard warns just because the Trojans are dropping down, that doesn’t mean the competition will be any easier.
East’s new home in 3A District 3 contains traditionally strong programs like Decorah, Waverly-Shell Rock and West Delaware of Manchester.
“It’s a different challenge, yes, but is it a lesser challenge? No,” Leonard said. “We are going to see some good teams that can beat anybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.