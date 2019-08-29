WINTHROP — A collection of talented skill players will be leading East Buchanan’s youthful football team into the upcoming season.
The Buccaneers return a group of five two-way starters who played major roles as sophomores on the varsity team during a 4-5 campaign in 2018. That group includes four athletes at skill positions.
Coach Jerry Alden points to his back seven on defense and playmakers on offense as strengths within this year’s squad.
“Even though we’re young, they have some varsity experience to be able to step up,” Alden said of a team that includes only five seniors. “Guys are picking things up quick.
“We have a few seniors that we’ve got back out that weren’t out last year that will help us. The juniors that played last year, they got in the weight room and they got themselves physically ready.”
Among the team’s returning leaders is TJ Lau, who passed for 503 yards and six touchdowns versus two interceptions and made 39 tackles from the defensive back position.
“First and foremost TJ is an athlete,” Alden said. “He knows where everybody is supposed to go. We’re putting a lot on his shoulders.
“Early in the year that’s the strength of our team. We’re going to be able to put more athletes out on the field than we have in the past as far as players in multiple positions.”
Cole Bowden is among the leaders back within the linebacking corps, and is also the team’s top returning rusher after recording 719 yards and eight touchdowns out of a four-man rotation in 2018. Bowden will also be a pass-catching threat.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s got some speed to him,” Alden said. “He’s got great hands to catch the football. Then defensively he’ll be one of our three linebackers that we think will do a good job back there for us.”
A talented sophomore class will provide the Buccaneers with additional backfield options in Adam Hackett and Connor Williams. Junior Kaden Brockmeyer also has experience carrying the football after averaging five yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns at the varsity level last season.
“We’ll rotate some guys,” Alden said. “We’ve never been really a one-back team where one person really takes a beating every play. I think we’ve got three or four guys that can carry the load for us at different times.”
AJ Kremer, a member of the team’s strong defensive secondary, joins that group of potential playmakers as a wide receiver.
Up front, East Buchanan will turn to new faces.
Luke Recker, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound junior all-district selection, will anchor an offensive and defensive line that graduated four seniors, including three multi-year starters. Fellow junior Trey Johnson has added leadership to the group.
Seniors Landon Nunemaker and Foster Hazen are poised to take on larger roles in the trenches while sophomores Carson James and Hayden Weber offer plenty of upside.
“It’s going to be a work in progress, breaking things down with that younger group,” Alden said. “They’re perfectly capable of doing the things we’ve done in the past, it might just take a little longer for everybody to jell together and form that one unit that we’ve been accustomed to the last few years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.