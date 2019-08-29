East Buchanan

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

TJ Lau;5-10;160;Jr.

Running backs

Cole Bowden;6-0;170;Jr.

Kaden Brockmeyer;5-6;150;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Luke Recker;6-2;230;Jr.

Landon Nunemaker;5-8;220;Sr.

Foster Hazen;5-9;170;Sr.

Trey Johnson;5-9;209;Jr.

Wide receivers

AJ Kremer;5-7;135;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Luke Recker;6-2;230;Jr.

Landon Nunemaker;5-8;220;Sr.

Foster Hazen;5-9;170;Sr.

Trey Johnson;5-9;209;Jr.

Linebackers

TJ Lau;5-10;160;Jr.

Cole Bowden;6-0;170;Jr.

Defensive backs

AJ Kremer;5-7;135;Jr.

Kaden Brockmeyer;5-6;150;Jr.

2019 schedule

August

30;Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.

September

6;at Clayton Ridge, 7 p.m.

13;at Edgewood-Coleburg, 7 p.m.

20;Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

27;at North Tama, 7 p.m.

October

4;at GMG, 7 p.m.

11,BCLUW, 7 p.m.

18,Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m.

25,at Hudson, 7 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (4-5)

Aug. 24;East Buchanan 42, Maquoketa Valley 8

Aug. 31; East Buchanan 42, Clayton Ridge 6

Sept. 7;Edgewood-Colesburg 33, East Buchanan 0

Sept. 14;Grundy Center 42, East Buchanan 22

Sept. 21;North Tama 7, East Buchanan 6

Sept. 28; East Buchanan 63, GMG 0

Oct. 5; East Buchanan 51, BCLUW 13

Oct. 12;Wapsie Valley 21, East Buchanan 18

Oct. 19;Hudson 42, East Buchanan 20

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 18

Most recent playoff appearance: 2017

Key matchup

Grundy Center

at East Buchanan

Sept. 20, Winthrop

This district opener will be a crucial game for two teams attempting to become contenders for a playoff spot. Grundy Center won last season's meeting 44-22 in Grundy Center. The Spartans returns Logan Knaack who rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns in that contest. The 42 points allowed matched the most East Buchanan surrendered in 2018. In a district that includes North Tama, Wapsie Valley and Hudson this is a must win.

Players to watch

TJ LAU: An athletic two-way contributor, Lau will look to build on a season in which he passed for 503 yards and six touchdowns. He also tallied 39 tackles and finished with two interceptions.

COLE BOWDEN: The running back tallied 719 yards on the ground and another 191 receiving with 11 total touchdowns in 2018 within a balanced backfield. He also is a defensive leader at linebacker.