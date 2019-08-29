Dunkerton

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Brody Rygel;5-8;135;Sr.

Running backs

Kaden Behrens;6-0;160;So.

Elisha Zanders;5-8;160;Sr.

Gabe Heideman;5-10;165;Jr.

Tight end

Jake Kennedy;6-1;185;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Lane Boner;5-10;175;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Jake Kennedy;6-1;185;Jr.

Linebackers

Gabe Heideman;5-10;165;Jr.

Jacob Brandt;5-7;140;Sr.

Kaden Behrens;6-0;160;So.

Defensive backs

Elisha Zanders;5-8;160;Sr.

Brody Rygel;5-8;135;Sr.

2019 schedule

August

30;Easton Valley

September

6;At Midland

13;Northwood-Kensett

20;At Rockford

27;North Iowa

October

4;Riceville

11;At Don Bosco

18;At Janesville

25;Tripoli

2018 results

Regular season (3-6)

Aug. 24;Dunkerton 42, Easton Valley 41

Aug. 31;Midland 48, Dunkerton 43

Sept. 7;Northwood-Kensett 42, Dunkerton 8

Sept. 14;Rockford 54, Dunkerton 36

Sept. 21;Dunkerton 66, North Iowa 42

Sept. 28;Dunkerton 56, Riceville 38

Oct. 5;Don Bosco 66, Dunkerton 6

Oct. 12;Janesville 51, Dunkerton 8

Oct. 19;Tripoli 46, Dunkerton 22

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 3 (All three came back-to-back-to-back from 2008-10).

Most recent playoffs appearance: 2010

Key matchup

Northwood-Kensett

at Dunkerton

Sept. 13, Dunkerton

Northwood-Kensett is one of the district favorites and with two non-district games where the Raiders could be favored, a win in week one of district play would be a huge boost.

Players to watch

GABE HEIDEMAN, FB-LB: Heideman led the Raiders with 104 tackles, including 15 solo tackles for loss in 2018.

KADEN BEHRENS, RB-LB: Behrens is the top-returning rusher for Dunkerton after carring the ball 48 times for 256 yards and four scores last season.