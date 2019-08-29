DUNKERTON — Jon Steffen feels good about the top eight players he can put on the field this season for Dunkerton’s 8-player football team.
Steffen has got players with skill. He has players who can make plays, and he has players who can hit and tackle.
But Steffen has an issue that has no real answer.
“Nobody can get tired, and nobody can get hurt,” Steffen quipped. “Our main issue is depth. We just don’t have much depth anywhere. That is going to be a big issue.
“Our starting group, I like what we can do, and we can do it well. Yeah, I feel pretty good about our starting eight on both sides of the ball, and we have a couple of guys who can step in and play that haven’t played yet.”
The Raiders, 3-6 in 2018, saw their depth take an early hit when projected starting quarterback Brody Rygel was in an skateboarding accident the evening of Dunkerton’s first camp. Rygel suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the season.
In a limited role last season, Rygel completed 14 of 44 passes for 244 yards and rushed for 145 yards.
WIth Rygel out, junior Riley Moulds takes over. Moulds played mostly on the JV last year, but did get a few snaps with the varsity.
“Brody’s injury was pretty unfortunate, but Riley has good knowledge of the offense and is coming along,” Steffen said. “He will do a good job. We will rely on our running game, rely on that a lot.”
Steffen believes the strength of the Raiders will be on defense, particularly at linebacker with returning starters Gabe Heideman, Jacob Brandt and Kaden Behrens.
Heideman recorded 104 tackles in 2018, including 15 solo tackles for loss, and Brandt was second on the team with 83 1/2 tackles
“I like our linebacker corps,” Steffen said. “It is going to be really solid. Heideman led us in tackles and Brant was right on his tail. Behrens played as a freshman and had a good summer and offseason ... a big, fast, athletic kid who will be able to make some plays.”
Other key defenders back are Elisha Zanders, Jake Kennedy and Lane Boner.
Offensively, Behrens is the leading returning rusher with 256 yards on 48 carries. Brant, Heideman and Zanders all had 20 or more carries in 2018. Zanders added 16 pass receptions for 134 yards and three scores, and Kennedy caught eight passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
