GILBERTVILLE — Together.
For a program that has finished either first or second five times in 8-player football since 2012, it seems hard to fathom that the program could have a year of non-cohesiveness.
But with injuries mounting late in 2018 for Don Bosco of Gilbertville, head coach Colby Yoder saw cracks in the armor and for the first time in six years Don Bosco did not play for a state championship.
The Dons were knocked out of the playoffs in the quarterfinals by a Rockford team, 32-26 in overtime, which it had beaten by 74 points in the regular season.
Therefore, as much as Don Bosco has worked on X’s and O’s in preparation for the 2019 season, it has worked on togetherness.
“Our motto this year is together,” Yoder said. “Last year, the wheels kind of fell off at the end.”
What Yoder most eludes to is Don Bosco was without star linebacker/running back Thomas Even among other injuries in that playoff game and for the first time in a long time the Dons looked lost without a key player on both sides of the ball.
“That is football, I think,” Yoder continued. “You have to prepare for those things, and we will be better prepared for that this year for sure. This group is a little different than the ones we’ve had over the previous years. They are really striving to be one together and really trying to build relationships between each other.”
There is no question the Dons have talent and may open as the preseason favorite to win it all in the 8-player division.
For one, Even returns after rushing for 1,500 yards and 34 touchdowns offensively, and then ranking second on the team defensively with 73 tackles.
“I think most of our guys think about that every single day,” Even said of the playoff loss. “I know it haunts me, remembering sitting on the sidelines watching my team lose. I think that just gives us extra drive to go further and has pushed us this offseason. We know what we’ve got to do.”
Also back is quarterback Cael Frost, who threw for 1,667 yards and 27 touchdowns while not throwing a single interception in 128 attempts. Frost also added 556 rushing yards.
Lewis Havel returns as a starter on both sides of the ball, and is a key defender who was among the state leaders in interceptions with nine in 2018.
“We think we are capable of winning a title every year,” Frost said. “We understand what we need to do and right now we are just trying to get better every week.”
Where the Dons are least experienced on the offensive line where it graduated two of its best players.
That means players such as Cedric Yoder, Charlie Hogan, Carter Weber and Cael Rahnavardi will need to improve their games.
“I think the line of scrimmage play is where we are going to find out where we are at real early,” Colby Yoder said. “Skill-wise we are as good as we have been over the last few years. But it is that battle up front for us, we really have to see what happens there and we’ve got to stay healthy.”
Even says he likes what he has seen out of the offensive line group.
“They might not have the biggest size, but they bust their tails every day and get after it. I know they will be ready,” Even added.
