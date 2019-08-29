Don Bosco

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Cael Frost;5-9;165;Jr

Running backs

Thomas Even;5-7;185;Sr.

Cade Tenold;6-0;170;So.

Carson Tenold;6-0;170;So.

Wide receivers/tight ends

Lewis Havel;6-1;160;Sr.

Fischer Ohrt;6-0;185;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Carter Weber;6-3;225;Sr.

Cael Rahnavardi;5-6;160;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Carter Weber;6-3;225;Sr.

Cael Rahnavardi;5-6;160;Jr.

Cade Tenold;6-0;170;So.

Linebackers

Thomas Even;5-7;185;Sr.

Carson Tenold;6-0;170;So.

Defensive backs

Cael Frost;5-9;165;Jr

Lewis Havel;6-1;160;Sr.

Fischer Ohrt;6-0;185;Sr.

2019 schedule

August

30;at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

September

6;Baxter

13;Rockford

20;at Janesville

27;Tripoli

October

4;at Northwood-Kensett

11;Dunkerton

18;at North Iowa

25;Riceville

2018 results

Regular season (9-2)

Aug. 24;Don Bosco 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Aug. 31;Don Bosco 84, Baxter 6

Sept. 7;Don Bosco 80, Rockford 6

Sept. 14;Don Bosco 46, Janesville 34

Sept. 21;Don Bosco 64, Tripoli 6

Sept. 28;Northwood-Kensett 18. Don Bosco 0

Oct. 5;Don Bosco 66, Dunkerton 6

Oct. 12;Don Bosco 52, North Iowa 0

Oct. 19;Don Bosco 50, Riceville 12

Playoffs

First round -- Don Bosco 62, Central City 37

Quarterfinals -- Rockford 32, Don Bosco 26 OT

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 8

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Don Bosco has won three 8-man titles (2013, 2016, 2017) and finished second in 2012 and 2015.

Key matchup

Rockford

at Don Bosco

Sept. 13, Gilbertville

The Dons open district play against the team that eliminated them in last year's state quarterfinals.

Players to watch

THOMAS EVEN, RB-LB: Rushed for more than 1,500 yards and was the Dons second leading tackler.

CAEL FROST, QB-DB: Threw 27 touchdown passes against no interceptions as a sophomore.