GILBERTVILLE — The machine continues to operate at maximum efficiency. Don Bosco remains the standard bearer within an 8-player football class that continues to expand.
Boasting the state’s longest active win streak of 20 games, the Dons enter their 2018 season attempting to capture a third consecutive state championship within a dynasty that has compiled a 73-4 record since making the move to 8-player football.
“I don’t know if there’s any true secret to what we’re doing other than some hard work and trying to get better every day,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “I know there’s a tradition set and the next person wants to step up and do the job. That’s the way it’s been. The kids have stepped up every year for us.”
Pure dominance is the best way to describe Don Bosco’s most recent title run. The Dons outscored opponents by an average of 62-15, and a trend of opponents forfeiting continued with two schools opting to take a week off.
“It’s pretty special,” said Don Bosco senior Thomas Even, a four-year, two-way starter. “We already have two state championships in a row and we really want to get three. It’s like a brotherhood here at Don Bosco.
“We have a good work ethic, we have really good coaches and we have our reads down. Everyone has their own responsibility, and if we all do it we’re going to do pretty good.”
Even led last season’s Dons with 75 tackles — 10 for loss — and is the top returning rusher with 600 yards on 41 carries. Don Bosco’s defensive secondary and linebacking corps remains intact from a year ago, while senior Noah Pittman is a valuable presence on the line. Freshmen twins Cade and Carson Tenold — the younger brothers of second-leading tackler Cael Tenold — also figure to factor into the mix.
“We’ve got a couple of special freshmen in the Tenold twins, and you’re going to see them on the field a lot this year,” Yoder said. “I think they’re really going to help us.”
Yoder looks to plug multiple players into key roles within an offense that graduated its top two rushers, including playmaker Wyatt Sawvel, who passed for 1,409 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,408 yards and 32 scores. Senior Kendall Becker is in the mix for quarterback duties alongside sophomore Cael Frost and junior Mason Denton. Even headlines the running back options.
“I’ve never really played there,” Becker said, addressing a potential move from receiver to quarterback. “It’s a big step. Throwing is a little hard, but I’ll do whatever the coach wants me to and I’ll do my best.”
Yoder anticipates his rotation of skill players will look similar to the balanced approach used by his 2015 state finalist team.
“You might see a lot of mix and match out of us,” Yoder said. “It’s a good battle for quarterback right now. We play a lot of wildcat. We have just straight runners, and we may have a couple passers this year, too. We’ve got a couple guys that can throw it pretty well.”
Everyone remains bought in for this winning program that shows no signs of slowing down.
“That’s the biggest part we’ve got going right now,” Yoder added. “The kids just really believe in the system. They’ve been around and it’s worked for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.