CLASS 4A
District 5;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Cedar Falls;5;0;9;2
C.R. Washington;3;2;5;5
C.R. Jefferson;3;2;4;5
West;2;3;5;4
Mason City;2;3;2;7
East;0;5;2;7
CLASS 3A
District 2 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Dallas-Cntr.Gri. ;7;0;10;1
Webster City;6;1;8;2
Ballard;5;2;5;4
Boone;4;3;6;3
Perry;3;4;4;5
Gilbert;2;5;2;7
Greene County;1;6;1;8
Ia. Falls-Alden;0;7;1;9
District 3 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
C.R. Xavier ;7;0;13;0
Waverly-SR ;6;1;8;2
Decorah ;5;2;7;3
Benton Comm. ;4;3;6;3
Independence ;3;4;4;6
Charles City;1;6;2;7
South Tama ;1;6;2;7
Vinton-Shells. ;1;6;1;8
CLASS 2A
District 2 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Clear Lake ;6;1;7;3
New Hampton ;6;1;8;3
Crestwood ;5;2;5;4
Gar-Hay-Ven;4;3;5;4
Osage ;4;3;4;5
Clar.-Gold-Dows ;2;5;2;7
Hampton-Du. ;1;6;1;8
Forest City ;0;7;0;9
District 3 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Dike-NH ;5;1;6;4
Aplington-Park. ;5;1;8;2
West Marshall ;4;2;6;3
E. Marshall;3;3;5;4
Rol.-Story ;3;3;4;5
Saydel ;1;5;4;5
South Hardin ;0;6;1;8
District 4 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Cascade ;7;0;10;1
Waukon ;6;1;12;1
Union ;5;2;8;4
Beckman ;4;3;5;4
Monticello ;3;4;5;4
No. Fayette Val. ;2;5;2;7
Columbus ;1;6;1;8
Oelwein ;0;7;0;9
CLASS 1A
District 2 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Denver ;7;0;9;2
South Winn. ;6;1;6;4
Belmond-Kle. ;5;2;7;3
Sum.-Fred. ;4;3;4;5
Cen. Springs;3;4;4;5
BCLUW;2;5;3;6
Lake Mills ;1;6;2;7
MFL MarMac ;0;7;1;8
District 3 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
West Branch ;7;0;9;1
Bellevue ;6;1;8;2
Maq. Valley;5;2;7;2
Durant-Ben.;3;4;4;5
Tipton ;3;4;4;5
Clayton Ridge ;3;4;3;6
No. Cedar ;1;6;1;8
Jesup ;0;7;0;10
CLASS A
District 3 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
St. Ansgar;7;0;11;1
West Hancock;6;1;6;3
Nashua-Plain. ;5;2;7;4
Grundy Cntr. ;4;3;5;4
Newman;3;4;5;4
West Fork;2;5;3;6
North Butler;1;6;3;6
Rockford;0;7;0;9
District 4 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wapsie Val. ;7;0;9;1
East Buch. ;6;1;8;2
Alburnett;5;2;7;2
Lisbon;3;4;5;4
Ed-Co;3;4;4;5
North Linn;3;4;5;4
Postville;1;6;1;8
Starmont ;0;7;0;9
District 5 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Hudson;7;0;12;1
Glad.-Rein. ;6;1;9;2
Belle Plaine;5;2;6;3
B-G-M;4;3;4;5
Colfax-Mingo;3;4;4;6
North Tama ;2;5;3;6
GV Christian ;1;6;1;8
GMG;0;7;0;9
8-PLAYER
District 2 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Riceville;6;0;8;2
Janesville;4;2;6;4
N’wood-Ken. ;4;2;5;4
Turkey Valley;3;3;6;3
AGWSR;3;3;5;4
Clarksville;1;5;2;7
North Iowa;0;6;0;9
District 3 ;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Don Bosco;6;0;13;0
Tripoli;5;1;9;2
Dunkerton;4;2;5;4
Kee High;3;3;3;6
Central City;2;4;4;6
Central;1;5;2;7
West Central;0;6;0;10
