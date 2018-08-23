Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Tripoli's Brady Brocka tackles Don Bosco's Thomas Even during Friday's game in Gilbertville.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CLASS 4A

District 5;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Cedar Falls;5;0;9;2

C.R. Washington;3;2;5;5

C.R. Jefferson;3;2;4;5

West;2;3;5;4

Mason City;2;3;2;7

East;0;5;2;7

CLASS 3A

District 2 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Dallas-Cntr.Gri. ;7;0;10;1

Webster City;6;1;8;2

Ballard;5;2;5;4

Boone;4;3;6;3

Perry;3;4;4;5

Gilbert;2;5;2;7

Greene County;1;6;1;8

Ia. Falls-Alden;0;7;1;9

District 3 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

C.R. Xavier ;7;0;13;0

Waverly-SR ;6;1;8;2

Decorah ;5;2;7;3

Benton Comm. ;4;3;6;3

Independence ;3;4;4;6

Charles City;1;6;2;7

South Tama ;1;6;2;7

Vinton-Shells. ;1;6;1;8

CLASS 2A

District 2 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Clear Lake ;6;1;7;3

New Hampton ;6;1;8;3

Crestwood ;5;2;5;4

Gar-Hay-Ven;4;3;5;4

Osage ;4;3;4;5

Clar.-Gold-Dows ;2;5;2;7

Hampton-Du. ;1;6;1;8

Forest City ;0;7;0;9

District 3 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Dike-NH ;5;1;6;4

Aplington-Park. ;5;1;8;2

West Marshall ;4;2;6;3

E. Marshall;3;3;5;4

Rol.-Story ;3;3;4;5

Saydel ;1;5;4;5

South Hardin ;0;6;1;8

District 4 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Cascade ;7;0;10;1

Waukon ;6;1;12;1

Union ;5;2;8;4

Beckman ;4;3;5;4

Monticello ;3;4;5;4

No. Fayette Val. ;2;5;2;7

Columbus ;1;6;1;8

Oelwein ;0;7;0;9

CLASS 1A

District 2 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Denver ;7;0;9;2

South Winn. ;6;1;6;4

Belmond-Kle. ;5;2;7;3

Sum.-Fred. ;4;3;4;5

Cen. Springs;3;4;4;5

BCLUW;2;5;3;6

Lake Mills ;1;6;2;7

MFL MarMac ;0;7;1;8

District 3 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

West Branch ;7;0;9;1

Bellevue ;6;1;8;2

Maq. Valley;5;2;7;2

Durant-Ben.;3;4;4;5

Tipton ;3;4;4;5

Clayton Ridge ;3;4;3;6

No. Cedar ;1;6;1;8

Jesup ;0;7;0;10

CLASS A

District 3 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

St. Ansgar;7;0;11;1

West Hancock;6;1;6;3

Nashua-Plain. ;5;2;7;4

Grundy Cntr. ;4;3;5;4

Newman;3;4;5;4

West Fork;2;5;3;6

North Butler;1;6;3;6

Rockford;0;7;0;9

District 4 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wapsie Val. ;7;0;9;1

East Buch. ;6;1;8;2

Alburnett;5;2;7;2

Lisbon;3;4;5;4

Ed-Co;3;4;4;5

North Linn;3;4;5;4

Postville;1;6;1;8

Starmont ;0;7;0;9

District 5 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Hudson;7;0;12;1

Glad.-Rein. ;6;1;9;2

Belle Plaine;5;2;6;3

B-G-M;4;3;4;5

Colfax-Mingo;3;4;4;6

North Tama ;2;5;3;6

GV Christian ;1;6;1;8

GMG;0;7;0;9

8-PLAYER

District 2 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Riceville;6;0;8;2

Janesville;4;2;6;4

N’wood-Ken. ;4;2;5;4

Turkey Valley;3;3;6;3

AGWSR;3;3;5;4

Clarksville;1;5;2;7

North Iowa;0;6;0;9

District 3 ;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Don Bosco;6;0;13;0

Tripoli;5;1;9;2

Dunkerton;4;2;5;4

Kee High;3;3;3;6

Central City;2;4;4;6

Central;1;5;2;7

West Central;0;6;0;10

