CLASS 4A
District 1 — Ankeny, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln, West Des Moines Dowling, Sioux City East, Sioux City North
District 2 — Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Sioux City West, Southeast Polk
District 3 — Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waterloo West
District 4 — Davenport North, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley
District 5 — Bettendorf, Burlington, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Davenport Central, Davenport West
District 6 — Des Moines East, Indianola, Johnston, Mason City, Ottumwa, Waukee
District 7 — Ames, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Des Moines North, Urbandale, West Des Moines Valley
CLASS 3A
District 1 — Sioux City Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spencer, Storm Lake
District 2 — Boone, Carroll, Dallas Center-Grimes, Humboldt, Perry, Webster City
District 3 — Charles City, Decorah, Independence, Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware
District 4 — Center Point-Urbana, Western Dubuque, Maquoketa, Marion, Dubuque Wahlert, Cedar Rapids Xavier
District 5 — Davenport Assumption, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek-Amana, Clinton, Iowa City Liberty, North Scott
District 6 — Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Solon, Washington
District 7 — Grinnell, Knoxville, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella, South Tama
District 8 — Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle, Gilbert, North Polk, Norwalk
District 9 — ADM, Creston, Glenwood, Harlan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Winterset
CLASS 2A
District 1 — Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, MOC-Floyd Valley, Milford Okoboji, Sheldon, Sioux Center
District 2 — Algona, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Estherville Lincoln Central, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Southeast Valley, Spirit Lake
District 3 — Clear Lake, Crestwood, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, New Hampton
District 4 — Anamosa, Waterloo Columbus, Monticello, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Waukon
District 5 — Camanche, Louisa-Muscatine, Mount Vernon, Tipton, West Burlington Notre Dame, West Liberty
District 6 — Albia, Central Lee, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg
District 7 — Benton Community, Nevada, Roland-Story, Union (La Porte City), Vinton-Shellsburg, West Marshall
District 8 — Centerville, Chariton, Clarke, Des Moines Christian, PCM (Monroe), Saydel
District 9 — Atlantic, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, OA-BCIG, Red Oak, Shenandoah
CLASS 1A
District 1 — Emmetsburg, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Unity Christian, West Lyon, West Sioux, Western Christian
District 2 — Eagle Grove, Madrid, Ogden, Pocahontas Area, South Central Calhoun, South Hamilton
District 3 — Aplington-Parkersburg, Denver, Lake Mills, North Butler, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg
District 4 — Dyersville Beckman, Bellevue, Cascade, North Cedar, Northeast Goose Lake, West Branch
District 5 — Columbus Community, Mediapolis, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren, Wapello, Wilton
District 6 — Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Jesup, North Linn, Iowa City Regina, South Hardin
District 7 — Colfax-Mingo, Interstate 35, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Woodward Academy, Woodward-Granger
District 8 — ACGC, Clarinda, Mount Ayr, Panorama, Van Meter, West Central Valley
District 9 — Cherokee, East Sac County, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, Treynor, Underwood
CLASS A
District 1 — Akron-Westfield, LeMars Gehlen, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, MMCRU, South O’Brien
District 2 — Alta-Aurelia, IKM-Manning, Manson NW Webster, Ridge View, Sioux Central, Fort Dodge St. Edmond
District 3 — Belmond-Klemme, Algona Garrigan, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, North Union, West Fork, West Hancock
District 4 — Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield, Mason City Newman, Postville, St. Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Starmont
District 5 — Alburnett, Clayton Ridge, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, MFL/MarMac
District 6 — Belle Plaine, Brooklyn BGM, Cardinal Eldon, Durant, Riverside Highland, Pekin
District 7 — BCLUW, East Buchanan, GMG, Grundy Center, Hudson, North Tama, Wapsie Valley
District 8 — Central Decatur, Grand View Christian, Lynnville-Sully, Martensdale-St. Mary’s, North Mahaska, Wayne
District 9 — AHSTW, Earlham, Nodaway Valley, Oakland Riverside, Southwest Valley, Council Bluffs St. Albert
District 10 — Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, West Monona, Westwood, Woodbury Central
8-PLAYER
District 1 — Ar-We-Va, Clay Central-Everly, Harris-Lake Park, Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda, River Valley, Remsen St. Mary’s, West Bend-Mallard
District 2 — Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Janesville, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli
District 3 — Central City, Central Elkader, Easton Valley, Lansing Kee, Midland, Springville, Turkey Valley, West Central
District 4 — English Valleys, HLV, Ioa Valley, Lone Tree, Montezuma, New London, Thornburg Tri-County, WACO, Winfield-Mount Union
District 5 — AGWSR, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Melcher-Dallas, Meskwaki Settlement, Twin Cedars
District 6 — East Union, Lamoni, Lenox, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Murray, Seymour-Moulton-Udell, Southeast Warren
District 7 — Bedford, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Sidney, Stanton
District 8 — Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Glidden-Ralston, West Harrison, Woodbine
