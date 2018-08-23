Subscribe for 33¢ / day
prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

CLASS 4A

District 1 — Ankeny, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln, West Des Moines Dowling, Sioux City East, Sioux City North

District 2 — Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Sioux City West, Southeast Polk

District 3 — Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waterloo West

District 4 — Davenport North, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley

District 5 — Bettendorf, Burlington, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Davenport Central, Davenport West

District 6 — Des Moines East, Indianola, Johnston, Mason City, Ottumwa, Waukee

District 7 — Ames, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Des Moines North, Urbandale, West Des Moines Valley

CLASS 3A

District 1 — Sioux City Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spencer, Storm Lake

District 2 — Boone, Carroll, Dallas Center-Grimes, Humboldt, Perry, Webster City

District 3 — Charles City, Decorah, Independence, Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware

District 4 — Center Point-Urbana, Western Dubuque, Maquoketa, Marion, Dubuque Wahlert, Cedar Rapids Xavier

District 5 — Davenport Assumption, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek-Amana, Clinton, Iowa City Liberty, North Scott

District 6 — Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Solon, Washington

District 7 — Grinnell, Knoxville, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella, South Tama

District 8 — Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle, Gilbert, North Polk, Norwalk

District 9 — ADM, Creston, Glenwood, Harlan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Winterset

CLASS 2A

District 1 — Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, MOC-Floyd Valley, Milford Okoboji, Sheldon, Sioux Center

District 2 — Algona, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Estherville Lincoln Central, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Southeast Valley, Spirit Lake

District 3 — Clear Lake, Crestwood, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, New Hampton

District 4 — Anamosa, Waterloo Columbus, Monticello, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Waukon

District 5 — Camanche, Louisa-Muscatine, Mount Vernon, Tipton, West Burlington Notre Dame, West Liberty

District 6 — Albia, Central Lee, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg

District 7 — Benton Community, Nevada, Roland-Story, Union (La Porte City), Vinton-Shellsburg, West Marshall

District 8 — Centerville, Chariton, Clarke, Des Moines Christian, PCM (Monroe), Saydel

District 9 — Atlantic, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, OA-BCIG, Red Oak, Shenandoah

CLASS 1A

District 1 — Emmetsburg, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Unity Christian, West Lyon, West Sioux, Western Christian

District 2 — Eagle Grove, Madrid, Ogden, Pocahontas Area, South Central Calhoun, South Hamilton

District 3 — Aplington-Parkersburg, Denver, Lake Mills, North Butler, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg

District 4 — Dyersville Beckman, Bellevue, Cascade, North Cedar, Northeast Goose Lake, West Branch

District 5 — Columbus Community, Mediapolis, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren, Wapello, Wilton

District 6 — Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Jesup, North Linn, Iowa City Regina, South Hardin

District 7 — Colfax-Mingo, Interstate 35, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Woodward Academy, Woodward-Granger

District 8 — ACGC, Clarinda, Mount Ayr, Panorama, Van Meter, West Central Valley

District 9 — Cherokee, East Sac County, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, Treynor, Underwood

CLASS A

District 1 — Akron-Westfield, LeMars Gehlen, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, MMCRU, South O’Brien

District 2 — Alta-Aurelia, IKM-Manning, Manson NW Webster, Ridge View, Sioux Central, Fort Dodge St. Edmond

District 3 — Belmond-Klemme, Algona Garrigan, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, North Union, West Fork, West Hancock

District 4 — Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield, Mason City Newman, Postville, St. Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Starmont

District 5 — Alburnett, Clayton Ridge, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, MFL/MarMac

District 6 — Belle Plaine, Brooklyn BGM, Cardinal Eldon, Durant, Riverside Highland, Pekin

District 7 — BCLUW, East Buchanan, GMG, Grundy Center, Hudson, North Tama, Wapsie Valley

District 8 — Central Decatur, Grand View Christian, Lynnville-Sully, Martensdale-St. Mary’s, North Mahaska, Wayne

District 9 — AHSTW, Earlham, Nodaway Valley, Oakland Riverside, Southwest Valley, Council Bluffs St. Albert

District 10 — Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, West Monona, Westwood, Woodbury Central

8-PLAYER

District 1 — Ar-We-Va, Clay Central-Everly, Harris-Lake Park, Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda, River Valley, Remsen St. Mary’s, West Bend-Mallard

District 2 — Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Janesville, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli

District 3 — Central City, Central Elkader, Easton Valley, Lansing Kee, Midland, Springville, Turkey Valley, West Central

District 4 — English Valleys, HLV, Ioa Valley, Lone Tree, Montezuma, New London, Thornburg Tri-County, WACO, Winfield-Mount Union

District 5 — AGWSR, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Melcher-Dallas, Meskwaki Settlement, Twin Cedars

District 6 — East Union, Lamoni, Lenox, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Murray, Seymour-Moulton-Udell, Southeast Warren

District 7 — Bedford, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Sidney, Stanton

District 8 — Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Glidden-Ralston, West Harrison, Woodbine

