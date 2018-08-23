DIKE — Don Betts says he may have lost his mind briefly a season ago.
After riding the back of Trent Johnson to the tune of 7,645 rushing yards for three seasons, Dike-New Hartford’s 12th-year head coach felt the system that worked so well with Johnson might not be the way to go in 2017.
With that thought, Betts and his staff changed things up and the results were not what they expected. The Wolverines started the 2017 season 2-3 and for much of those five games did not look anything like the winning program they had been.
So, Betts reversed course and Dike-New Hartford won four straight games and made the Class 2A playoffs.
“We had been an I-formation, run-the-football team,” Betts said. “We looked at last year and I said, ‘I don’t think we have the kids to do that.’ So we tried some new things offensively, and essentially that is what contributed to our slow start.
“I say temporary insanity on my part.”
Betts isn’t making that mistake this season.
With 10 starters back on offense and nine on defense along with a drop to Class 1A, Dike-New Hartford figures to be a major player not only in District 6, but all of Class 1A.
The young and inexperienced 2017 team that took half a season to find an identity before making the playoffs is primed and focused.
“The vibe is very team-oriented,” senior offensive lineman Clayton Wright said. “We are all together and working hard. There is not one person slacking off, because we all know the guy next to us will always be going hard. We are pushing each other to be better.”
Offensively, the Wolverines return four players up front — Owen Goos, Daniel Graves, Wright and 6-foot-6, 270-pound Colton Harberts, who is drawing interest from numerous Missouri Valley Football Conference teams.
Drew Sonnenberg is back at quarterback after throwing for 757 yards last year, and Cade Fuller, who rushed for 777 yards and 17 scores a year ago, has moved to wide receiver.
“Drew is a true quarterback who is a year older, a year wiser and ready to take a big step forward,” Betts said. “Cade ... we feel he can be extremely dangerous with the football in his hands.
“Our offensive line is going to be a strength, offensively, and defensively we have a ton of experience at linebacker.”
The Wolverines’ top playmaker on defense is junior linebacker Nathan Graves, who recorded 88 tackles in 2017, 18 of them for loss.
“I feel we are a lot more energized coming into this season,” offensive lineman Daniel Graves said. “We are a lot more ready to go. This year, we are doing a great job of going after every day and getting better.”
While confident D-NH can contend in 1A-6, which includes an Iowa City Regina program that has played in eight consecutive state championship games, Betts says there are a lot of challenges ahead.
“We spent the off-season talking about that fact,” Betts said. “Just because you bring back a lot of people doesn’t change anything unless you get better. These kids have really embraced that idea.”
As far as Regina, Betts said his team has embraced that challenge, too.
“Our kids when that first came out were excited,” Betts said. “We knew we were dropping to 1A and 1A starts with Regina. They have a tremendous program. We knew when we made the drop that at some point and time you have to beat Regina.”
That game between the Wolverines and Regals is slated for week nine, Oct. 19, in Iowa City.
