DENVER — Back-to-back district championships and a trip to the state semifinals the past two seasons are in the back pocket of the Denver High School football team.
That experience is nice, but to the Cyclones and their 1A opponents this season, that carries only so much weight.
“Definitely helps you a little bit,” senior tight end Connor Smith said of Denver’s winning culture. “But you have to focus on this season and what it is going to take to be successful, and not the past.”
“Expectations don’t change,” added senior wide receiver and defensive back Zack Miller. “Obviously, we’ve won a couple of district titles and that is a good goal to have. We just have to go into each week expecting to win.”
Head coach Rhett Barrett is relying on a senior class that numbers just five — Smith, Miller, Cael Krueger, Melique Jenkins and Brock Farley — to create a winning atmosphere.
Barrett believes the Cyclones have enough talent. The big “if” is whether that talent, which has played supporting roles the past two seasons, is prepared to play a starring role. Gone from a season ago are a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Sam Joerger and Bo McMahon and seven starters are gone from the defense.
“Our depth is not near as good as it has been in the past,” Barrett said. “But we have a lot of guys coming in that maybe played as back-ups, saw some varsity time, but haven’t been starters. They are coming into a new role as starters and those guys have to get it done. We will have to see how we can transition.”
While the Cyclones have to replace a bunch of skill players, Barrett feels confident that one place he won’t see a dropoff is along the offensive and defensive lines, despite the fact he lost three starters on both sides.
Two veterans are back. Farley, who has started on both sides of the line since he was a freshman, and junior Trevor Dorn are two good players to start with.
“I really feel our offensive line and defensive line have come a long ways,” Barrett said. “In high school football those two positions are the most influential. If you can have a strong o-line and strong d-line, normally you can get everything else to come into sync with it.”
Farley, a multi-sport standout who comes in at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, is an important piece of the puzzle.
“He is our guy up front,” Barrett added. “We are going to ride him a lot, because he has a lot of talent and is a very good football player.”
Skill-wise, Krueger and Miller figure to play larger roles. A year ago, Krueger alternated at quarterback with Joerger, completing 21 of 41 passes for 190 yards and two scores. He also rushed the ball 30 times for 98 yards and two more scores.
Miller, who stands 6-foot-3, saw his only catch go for 52 yards, while he chipped in 14 tackles defensively.
“We just have to mesh a lot of these new guys in, get our timing down, play hard and see what happens,” said Barrett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.