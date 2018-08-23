WATERLOO — Growing pains have become all too familiar on West 9th St. in recent years.
Waterloo Columbus’ football program has often lacked the physical size and experience necessary to compete on a weekly basis within districts headlined by some of the state’s perennial title contenders.
The Sailors enter the 2018 season with a collection of 11 returning starters determined to help chart a new direction for a program that has averaged just one win over the past seven seasons. Running backs Kobe Nobis and Ray Seidel, along with defensive ends Ben Sinnott and Cannon Butler, are among a group of six juniors who have made physical gains after being thrown into significant roles as sophomores.
“This is by far the most talented team that we’ve had,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “It’s not even close in terms of football talent. But at the same time, we haven’t had a ton of success. These kids need to learn when their feet are to the fire, backs against the wall, they’ve got to perform.
“We’ve made tremendous progress, but we have a lot of ground to make up to get to the levels of some of these programs we’re playing.”
Donald Patnode, a 6-foot-1, 205 pound senior linebacker, is a veteran leader who has a firm grasp on the type of physicality it will take for his team to close the gap against its competition.
“He’s put in the time in terms of taking care of his body and spending countless hours in the weight room and doing all the stuff that you have to do to be good,” Schmit said. “He takes some of the younger guys under his wing. ... He’s a good leader by example and he’s been a lot better vocally, as well, just being positive.”
Patnode led Columbus with 60 tackles a year ago in a district that included state champion Waukon, semifinalist Union and quarterfinalist Cascade.
“We got blown out of the water half the time, but I think that made us better,” Patnode said. “We’ve seen the best and we know what the best takes so I think that helped us.
“We’ve been working our butts off in the weight room and we’re getting there. We’re more of a family this year and it’s really showing in practice because we’re all flying to the ball, hitting hard and competing with each other.”
On offense, Patnode will look to create holes from his fullback position for Nobis and Seidel. Nobis is a shifty pass-catching option, while Seidel is a hard-nosed, one-cut, downfield runner.
“They’re looking so much better, so much more fluid,” Patnode said. “I think with that 15 to 20 pounds they put on, they’ll be able to run through more tackles and gain some more yards. Our line is looking a lot better, too.”
Continuity can be found across the board.
Seniors Austin Zaputil and Ben Leibold, along with juniors Kaden Vesely, Mitchell Carpenter and Bradin Cole, have formed a more cohesive line after playing meaningful snaps a season ago.
Parker Westhoff has increased confidence entering his second year as a starting quarterback. Butler, a 6-foot-5 tight end, will be one of his top targets along with receivers Kaden Ludwig and Tristan Wright, who were part of the Sailors’ state track-qualifying sprint relays.
“We went to a team camp and it seemed like everything slowed down,” Westhoff said. “It wasn’t as fast as last year. We’ll see how it goes. ... My main goal is to try and turn this program around for the better.”
