Chad Beerman is taking nothing for granted one year removed from coaching Waukon to Class 2A’s 2018 state championship.
The Indians graduated the majority of their starters off last year’s title team and will break in a large cast of newcomers with a challenging non-district schedule before entering what figures to be a Class 2A, District 4 race with no clear frontrunner.
“The district is a toss-up,” Beerman noted. “Our three returning starters are very good. We have young talent that should develop with experience.”
Union and Cascade, who were playoff teams a year ago, have moved to other districts. District newcomer Anamosa turned the corner last season with first-year head coach Lucas Stanton leading the Raiders to a rare 5-4 winning season.
Several key pieces are intact for Anamosa to certainly contend in this district. Dual-threat quarterback Matthew Walton is perhaps the district’s top returning playmaker after passing for 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushing for 536 and eight more scores.
In total, the Raiders bring back 14 starters.
“As long as our kids believe, I believe that we can compete for a district championship,” Stanton said. “That is the expectation that we want to set for our program every year. I believe Waukon will be the team to beat. North Fayette Valley is a perennial power as well that just has had a couple down years, but I don’t see that lasting long. Monticello could be right there, as well. ... Oelwein has a young, energetic coach who is starting to get his kids to believe so that could be a team that could sneak up on people.”
Quarterback Brooks Hovden and running back Zach Massman (118 carries, 549 yards) are back within North Fayette Valley’s rushing attack.
Monticello is experienced at skill positions on offense and in the defensive linebacking corps and backfield.
Columbus may have an opportunity to turn the corner with several key starters back in a district that saw two strong playoff programs depart. The Sailors have been working on some I-formation sets in practice and will look to find an identity by establishing the run.
“We’ve made tremendous progress,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “But we have a lot of ground to make up to get to the levels of some of these programs we’re playing.”
Similar to Columbus, Oelwein has 13 starters back including 915-yard passer Dillon Arndt and 466-yard receiver Dom Robertson.
“We have several players who are going into their third year of varsity football,” Oelwein coach Trevor Arnold said. “Our talent has increased but more importantly our strength, speed and football knowledge have increased. How much so, we will see that play out over the course of the season.”
