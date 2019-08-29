Class A, District 7

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Hudson;6;0;13;0

North Tama;5;1;8;2

Wapsie Valley;4;2;7;3

Grundy Center;3;3;5;4

East Buchanan;2;4;4;5

BCLUW;1;5;2;7

GMG;0;6;2;7

2018 playoffs

First round

Algona Garrigan 12, Wapsie Valley 7

Mason City Newman 31, North Tama 28

Hudson 44, Lynnville-Sully 22

Quarterfinals

Hudson 41, Riverside 14

Semifinals

Hudson 35, West Hancock 28

Championship

Hudson 30, AHSTW 7

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Clayton Ridge at Wapsie Valley (ND), Colfax-Mingo at BCLUW (ND), GMG at Grand View Christian (ND), Grundy Center at Belle Plaine (ND), Jesup at Hudson (ND), Maquoketa Valley at East Buchanan (ND), North Mahaska at North Tama (ND).

Sept. 6 – Columbus Community at GMG (ND), East Buchanan at Clayton Ridge (ND), East Marshall at BCLUW (ND), North Tama at Lisbon (ND), South Hamilton at Grundy Center (ND), Wapsie Valley at Denver (ND), Waterloo Columbus (ND).

Sept. 13 – BCLUW at Grundy Center, East Buchanan at Edgewood-Colesburg (ND), Hudson at GMG, Wapsie Valley at North Tama.

Sept. 20 – GMG at Wapsie Valley, Grundy Center at East Buchanan, Jesup at BCLUW (ND), North Tama at Hudson.

Sept. 27 – East Buchanan at North Tama, GMG at Grundy Center, Hudson at BCLUW, Wapsie Valley at South Winneshiek (ND).

Oct. 4 – BCLUW at Wapsie Valley, East Buchanan at GMG, Hudson at Saint Ansgar (ND), North Tama at Grundy Center.

Oct. 11 – BCLUW at East Buchanan, GMG at North Tama, Grundy Center at Mason City Newman (ND), Wapsie Valley at Hudson.

Oct. 18 – GMG at BCLUW, Hudson at Grundy Center, North Tama at Postville (ND), Wapsie Valley at East Buchanan.

Oct. 25 – BCLUW at North Tama, East Buchanan at Hudson, Grundy Center at Wapsie Valley, Starmont at GMG (ND).

Players to watch

ETHAN FULCHER, Hudson: A 5-foot-10, 185-pound all-state leader at the linebacker position. Fulcher finished last season with 117 tackles, including 18 for loss. He also tallied 390 receiving yards, 671 rushing and 13 total touchdowns.

TREVOR SAUERBREI, Wapsie Valley: The Warriors' junior will look to supply balance to a dangerous offense following a season in which he rushed for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also recorded two interceptions and 20 tackles on defense.