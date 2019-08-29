How tough was Class A, District 7 last season?
Consider that eventual state champion Hudson needed an overtime field goal against North Tama and a late touchdown against Wapsie Valley to secure the district championship.
Those three teams all qualified for the playoffs within the state’s new RPI system and return plenty of talent this fall. Grundy Center (5-4 overall in 2018) and East Buchanan (4-5) also can’t be ignored.
“It will come down to the wire again this year and I feel like whoever comes out of the district can make a deep playoff run,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke said. “I feel like last season we had one of the best districts in the state and this year will be no different. I wouldn’t be surprised if three teams came out of the district to the 2019 playoffs.”
East Buchanan coach Jerry Alden agrees with that assessment. Despite finishing 2-4 in district play last season, Alden’s Buccaneers dropped a one-point game to playoff qualifier North Tama and suffered a three-point loss at Wapsie Valley’s playoff team.
“This year I think Wapsie Valley and Hudson will be top five-ranked teams and North Tama returns quite a few guys from a playoff team,” Alden noted. “Throw in traditionally tough Grundy Center who has a new coach. … It will be a very tough task every week.”
North Tama coach Tom McDermott assesses Wapsie Valley with its returning skill players and Hudson with its returning defenders as the district favorites. His team will be as tough as any in the trenches with the return of all-state linemen Ryan McLean and Cory Isenhower.
BCLUW and GMG face a tough road as they were unable to secure a win against the district’s top five teams last season despite combining for three wins outside the district.
