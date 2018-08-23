Embrace the challenge.
That’s the mantra in Dike as the Dike-New Hartford football team began preparation for the 2018 football season.
The Wolverines, with 10 starters back on offense and nine on defense and a drop from 2A to 1A, have many expecting a deep push into the state playoffs come November.
The team that owned Class 1A, however, also resides in Class 1A, District 6 in Iowa City Regina, which has played in the last six 1A state championship games after winning back-to-back state titles at the 2A level.
“Week nine (D-NH vs. Regina). Long way to go, but we are excited about the challenge,” said Clayton Wright, one of D-NH’s returning starting linemen.
D-NH has not played Regina in a regular-season game since the Regals began their consecutive state championship appearance streak. The two have faced off in the playoffs twice, with Regina winning in the 1A semifinals in 2012 and 2015.
“We feel we didn’t play very well in either of those games, “Wolverines head coach Don Betts said. “They played a big part in that. They’ve had a tremendous run the past eight, nine years and are the top dogs year-in, year-out.”
The Regals lost several key pieces from their runner-up team last fall, but return talented wide receiver Alec Wick, who hauled in 29 balls for 347 yards and two scores last fall as a freshman. Regina also brings back quarterback Ashton Cook, who passed for 640 yards and four touchdowns in a back-up role, and wide receiver Patrick Clark, who caught 27 passes for 339 yards and two scores.
Betts says North Linn and South Hardin are two teams to watch in district play, as well.
“North Linn played a lot of young kids last year, and I think they will be better,” Betts said. “South Hardin, I think they have a good group back, as well.”
South Hardin features dynamic running back Beau Butler, who rushed for 394 yards on 47 carries last fall as a freshman. Butler is one of nine starters and 18 letterwinners returning for the Tigers.
Jesup has a new head coach in Tim Sauer, and Sauer returns some key skill people in running back Tristen Reyes and wide receivers Josh McGill and Derek Weitzenkamp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.