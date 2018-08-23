It’s no surprise that the conversation about Class A’s District 4 for the 2018 season begins with St. Ansgar.
The Saints return seven starters among 18 letterwinners from a district championship team that reached the state playoff semifinals.
The key to another successful march may be rebuilding a rushing attack that produced 4,154 yards — the most in the state — but lost a pair of 1,000-yard performers.
Fullback Jack Sievert (642 rushing yards) will help fill that void, as will the return of quarterback Collin Kramer (472 passing yards, 245 rushing yards).
Defensively, three of the top four tacklers graduated.
“We return a good number of starters on both sides of the ball, but we did lose several key performers in last year’s graduating class,” notes head coach Drew Clevenger.
“We will be younger up front than we typically are, and our new kids will have to grow up in a hurry.”
South Winneshiek has dropped down to Class A after earning a playoff berth in Class A last season. The Warriors have just six seniors on their roster.
“We will have pretty young team overall on the field,” noted head coach Jason Ohrt. “We look for several of our talented junior and sophomore players to step into key roles.”
South Winn lost its quarterback and top running back, but returns two dangerous receivers in Levi Lukes (19 catches, 431 yards, 22.7 average) and Cole Klimesh (12-372, 31.0 average).
At Nashua-Plainfield, Nick Lamphier takes over as the head coach. He’s breaking in new starters at most of the skill positions.
John Krull is back after making 14 pass receptions for 240 yards and four touchdowns and racking up 35 tackles on defense.
Mason City Newman returns 11 starters, but is also breaking in a new quarterback.
According to coach Richard McCartle, Newman “does not have a lot of size but we do have some very good athletes that will make us competitive down the stretch.”
Starmont struggled to put enough players on the field at times a year ago, but the numbers are up this season and 10 starters are back, including running backs Alex Leonard and Quinton Brehme.
Numbers are also up at Postville as coach Luke Steege has 38 players, which is 10 more than last season.
Central Springs dropped from Class 1A this season and returns seven starters but must replace Zack Santee’s 1,651 rushing yards.
