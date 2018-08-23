Aplington-Parkersburg has an impressive winning tradition.
That’s one reason many coaches in Class 1A, District 3 point to the Falcons as the team to beat this season.
With strong-armed, 6-foot-5 quarterback Carter Cuvelier engineering A-P’s offense, the expectations are high for the Falcons, but head coach Alex Pollock says his team still has a lot to prove on the field.
“We have some good returning players, and then we have some players who we believe have a lot of talent, but we’ve got to get them up to speed,” Pollock said.
A-P returns 20 letterwinners, including four starters on the offensive linemen.
“We are big, really big, so that is encouraging,” Pollock said.
Despite graduating a large senior class, Denver figures to be in the mix as the Cyclones seek their third consecutive district title.
Denver’s hopes start on the line where stalwarts Brock Farley and Trevor Dorn return, along with lettermen Que Jenkins, Logan Tierney and Mitchil Thuesen.
“We have some things to shore up there, but I’m a big believer the o-line and d-line is what makes your team, and I feel good about that position,” Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said.
Barrett says the district favorite has to be Aplington-Parkersburg, based on its rich tradition and what the Falcons have coming back.
“There are some teams we haven’t seen,” Barrett said. “We haven’t played A-P for four or five years, and Osage, I think we played them when we were 2A six or seven years ago. We have seen Lake Mills, and we know a little bit about Sumner-Fredericksburg through junior varsity games.”
Lake Mills will be led by returning quarterback Cael Boehmer, who threw for 968 yards and five touchdowns last fall. One of his favorite receivers is back, too, as Tommy Kaktis caught 22 passes for 374 yards. Kaktis intercepted five passes defensively.
Sumner-Fredericksburg has a pair of good running backs back in Kelby Olson and Spencer Schmitz. That duo combined to carry the ball 124 times for 622 yards and eight scores in 2017.
Cougars head coach Brad Mohs said his biggest concern heading into the season is depth up front on his offensive and defensive lines.
One of Osage’s top returners is running back-linebacker Zach Williams. Williams rushed for 520 yards last season.
Green Devils coach Matt Finn says his team has a lot of good athletes at the skill positions, but he will put a young offensive line on the field.
North Butler’s program now includes Clarksville, and the Bearcats return nine starters from a year ago. Among them is Rhett Lammers, who averaged 7.8 yards per carry while racking up 580 rushing yards and finished with 262 receiving yards last season.
