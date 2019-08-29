Parity could be found throughout a Class 3A, District 3 race last season that nearly ended with a three-way tie for the title.
Decorah ultimately made the final statement by defending its home field with a 45-8 victory over Independence that denied the Mustangs a chance to finished atop the district standings for the first time in five years.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s lone district loss was a 30-14 home setback to the Vikings within the Go-Hawks’ run to the playoffs. West Delaware’s tradition-rich program experienced an off year with consecutive losses to Independence, W-SR and Decorah.
The Hawks return 11 starters, including running back Cael Meyer, who averaged 7.7 yards per carry, for what could be an improved team, potentially adding to the district’s horse race.
“We are optimistic about the 2019 season,” West Delaware coach Doug Winkowitsch noted. “We are coming off a disappointing year in which we battled several key injuries. We will have a talented team this fall in key positions. … In a district where we have so many quality teams, you must be ready each week and sustain it for four quarters.”
Independence coach Justin Putz wouldn’t be surprised to see multiple teams in the title hunt this fall.
“Should be a great district race,” Putz noted. “I think Decorah, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware and Indee are the favorites of the district. Many of those matchups could go either way and it wouldn’t surprise me to have a district champion that was not undefeated in the district.”
Charles City and Waterloo East’s coaches realize it will be challenging to find growth within their district. They each pointed toward stronger finishes in the second half as keys to success.
