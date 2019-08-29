Class 3A, District 3

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Decorah;5;0;8;3

Waverly-SR;4;1;8;2

Independence;3;2;6;3

West Delaware;2;3;5;4

Charles City;1;4;4;5

East;0;5;0;9

2018 playoffs

First round

North Scott 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 9

Decorah 17, Clear Creek-Amana 6

Quarterfinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Decorah 6

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Crestwood at Charles City (ND), Decorah at Waukon (ND), Oelwein at Independence (ND), Waterloo East at Waterloo West (ND), Waverly-Shell Rock at North Fayette Valley (ND), West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert (ND).

Sept. 6 – Cedar Rapids Xavier at Decorah (ND), Charles City at New Hampton (ND), Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock (ND), Independence at South Tama (ND), Iowa City Liberty at Waterloo East (ND), Marion at West Delaware (ND).

Sept. 13 – Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock (ND), Independence at Maquoketa (ND), Mount Vernon at West Delaware (ND), Union Community at Charles City (ND), Webster City at Waterloo East (ND), Western Dubuque at Decorah (ND).

Sept. 20 – Center Point-Urbana at Independence (ND), Charles City at Oelwein (ND), Decorah at Crestwood (ND), Waterloo East at Newton (ND), Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton (ND), West Delaware at Cedar Rapids Xavier (ND).

Sept. 27 – Independence at West Delaware, Waterloo East at Charles City, Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah.

Oct. 4 – Charles City at Decorah, Independence at Waterloo East, West Delaware at Waverly-Shell Rock.

Oct. 11 – Charles City at Independence, Decorah at West Delaware, Waverly-Shell Rock at Waterloo East.

Oct. 18 – Independence at Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo East at Decorah, West Delaware at Charles City.

Oct. 25 – Decorah at Independence, Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City, West Delaware at Waterloo East

Players to watch

LOGAN SCHMITT, Independence: Perhaps the district's top returning playmaker, Schmitt passed for 1,414 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 902 and 13 scores last season. He also tallied four interceptions at safety.

SETH SHINDELAR, Decorah: The all-district linebacker is among the team's senior leaders and will be called upon to take on the responsibility of carrying the football from the running back position.