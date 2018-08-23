Multiple teams will be getting acquainted with each other during the first season of play in the realigned Class 2A, District 7. Of the six football programs in this grouping, no more than two were paired in the same district a year ago — that includes three schools dropping down from Class 3A.
Union Community had the most success a year ago and returns a large senior class of 21 from a team that reached the Class 2A semifinals last season.
“Benton, I’ve watched the progress with their program,” Union coach Joe Hadachek said, assessing the district field. “They’ll be physical. Vinton is our next door neighbor. Nevada, 5-4 last year, has a lot of kids back. West Marshall on paper has the best team back in the district. Roland-Story has an Iowa State recruit (linebacker, tight end Zach Twedt).”
West Marshall certainly has key difference-makers back on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Cameron Bannister threw for 1,552 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Josh Halverson and David Willis combined for 15 sacks.
Benton Community more than held its own in Class 3A last season with all three losses coming to playoff teams. Matt Davis is back as one of the district’s top rushers after averaging 5.4 yards on 156 carries. Jack Shaw and Nate Michels are talented athletes on both sides of the ball.
“This district does not have any bad teams in it,” Benton coach Kal Goodchild noted. “It could be wide open.”
There’s certainly limited margin for error across the board with smaller districts this season. Count Hadachek among the coaches who would have preferred to have a larger slate of district games determine automatic playoff qualification.
“I don’t like the way it’s set up,” Hadachek said. “I don’t like four non-district games. The majority of the coaches would have preferred a nine-team district to play eight district games.
“Will it all shake out and we’ll like it later? Maybe. But when you’ve got nine games, I’d rather have eight of them district games.”
