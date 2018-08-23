There are plenty of intriguing storylines heading into the Class 3A, District 3 football season.
Will Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware and Decorah be playoff-caliber teams like they were a year ago?
How will Waterloo East fit in after dropping down from the Class 4A ranks?
Will a change in head coaches affect Decorah’s perennially strong squad?
Generally speaking, Waverly-Shell Rock and West Delaware are most often mentioned as the district favorites. They’ve got numbers, tradition and several outstanding players to build around.
In Waverly, head coach Mark Hubbard will lean on productive senior Luke Velky, who completed 61 percent of his passes last season for 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran the ball for 784 yards (6.3 per carry) and 15 more TDs. Mosai Newsom is a force on the defensive line and a big target at tight end, and Hubbard likes what he returns on the offensive and defensive lines.
West Delaware also returns a host of explosive playmakers from a team that averaged 30.5 points and 377.5 total yards per game last season while advancing as far as the playoff quarterfinals.
That group starts with quarterback Nick Casey (137-248-9, 1,914 yards, 15 TDs), running back Caleb Kehrli (234-1,209, 5.2 yards per carry, 18 TDs), receiver Mitchel Mangold (43-514, 12.0 avg., 3 TDs) and running back/linebacker Jordan Bries (93-686, 7.4 avg., 10 TDs rushing, 86 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks on defense).
“We will have above average speed this fall and our kids had a tremendous offseason,” says veteran head coach Doug Winkowitsch, who returns seven starters on each side of the ball. “Our offensive line is inexperienced, but solid.”
Pat Trewin takes over for Bill Post at Decorah following a 7-3 playoff season. Trewin returns just five starters among 12 senior letterwinners, but that group includes all-district performers Drake Shelton, Carsten Baumler and Kailler McCabe. Shelton was in on 62 tackles a year ago and ran for 227 yards, Baumler had 39 stops with seven for a loss and McCabe chipped in 455 rushing yards and 29 tackles.
Waterloo East head coach Xavier Leonard sees no reason his Trojans can’t contend for a postseason berth. East returns a dozen starters from a team that was mostly competitive and won a pair of 4A games last season.
Among the players Leonard expects to lead East are Ahkil Muhammad (74 tackles) and quarterback Dylan Reyes (1,269 passing yards, 12 TDs). The Trojans have speed and experience, but won’t be blessed with great depth.
Charles City looks to take a giant step forward with nine starters back and three other veterans. Dylan Koresh and Ryan Zuspan were all-district players last season, and head coach Darren Bohlen has plenty of talent across the board.
“We have an experienced group of kids coming back and we are more athletic than what we have been in the past,” notes Bohlen. “What we lack in quantity, we make up with quality. We have more overall team speed this year in all positions and our offensive line might be the most athletic we’ve had in my six years.”
Independence doesn’t return many starters (five), but the Mustangs have one of the district’s most productive players back in quarterback Logan Schmitt, who passed for 1,361 yards and 17 TDs and ran for 710 yards and four scores a year ago.
