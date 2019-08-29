Class A, District 4

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L;

M.C. Newman;6;0;7;2

Saint Ansgar;5;1;6;3

Central Springs;4;2;6;3

South Winneshiek;3;3;4;5

Nashua-Plainfield;2;4;2;7

Postville;1;5;1;8

Starmont;0;6;0;9

2018 playoffs

First round

Mason City Newman 31, North Tama 28

Quarterfinals

AHSTW 31, Mason City Newman 14

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Central Springs at North Union (ND), Mason City Newman at Lake Mills (ND), Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler (ND), Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg (ND), South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac (ND), Starmont at North Linn (ND), West Fork at Saint Ansgar (ND).

Sept. 6 – Algona Garrigan at Mason City Newman (ND), Edgewood-Colesburg at Starmont (ND), MFL MarMac at Postville (ND), Nashua-Plainfield at Belmond-Klemme (ND), North Butler at Central Springs (ND), Saint Ansgar at Osage (ND), Sumner-Fredericksburg at South Winneshiek (ND).

Sept. 13 – Central Springs at West Fork (ND), Mason City Newman at Nashua-Plainfield, South Winneshiek at Postville, Starmont at Saint Ansgar.

Sept. 20 – Mason City Newman at Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork (ND), Postville at Saint Ansgar, South Winneshiek at Starmont.

Sept. 27 – Central Springs at Postville, Saint Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield, Starmont at Mason City Newman, Wapsie Valley at South Winneshiek (ND),

Oct. 4 – Central Springs at Starmont, Hudson at Saint Ansgar (ND), Mason City Newman at Postville, South Winneshiek at Nashua-Plainfield.

Oct. 11 – Grundy Center at Mason City Newman (ND), Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs, Postville at Starmont, Saint Ansgar at South Winneshiek.

Oct. 18 – Central Springs at South Winneshiek, North Tama at Postville (ND), Saint Ansgar at Mason Coty Newman, Starmont at Nashua-Plainfield.

Oct. 25 – Postville at Nashua-Plainfield, Saint Ansgar at Central Springs, South Winneshiek at Mason City Newman, Starmont at GMG (ND).

Players to watch

JAKE HEROLD, South Winneshiek: A 6-foot-1, 180-pound all-state quarterback. Herold completed 136 of 221 passes for 23 touchdowns. He spread the ball to six different receivers who finished with at least 175 yards.

JACK SIEVERT, St. Ansgar: The Saints running back enters his senior season after rushing for 865 yards and 16 touchdowns. Eight of his 54 tackles from the defensive end position went for losses.