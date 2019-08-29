A strong arm and 14 players back with starting experience has South Winneshiek poised to make a move in Class A, District 4 this season.
The Warriors finished 3-3 in the district a season ago with two of those losses coming by a single point. All-state quarterback Jake Herold returns for his junior season after passing for 2,121 yards and 23 touchdowns versus nine interceptions.
Herold will have a trio of all-district receivers back in Collin Wiltgen, Noah Tieskoetter and Cayden Kleppe, as well as five linemen with starting experience. The Warriors’ defense brings back Abe Schmitt up front along with Kleppe and Jaron Todd at linebacker.
“This season we return a lot of experience across the board,” South Winn coach Jason Ohrt noted. “We have one of the best football players in the state at the quarterback position. We have some big shoes to fill in the kicking game, but we have guys working really hard to step in.”
Mason City Newman captured the district title a year ago, but graduated its quarterback, top two rushers, leading receiver and leading tackler.
You have free articles remaining.
St. Ansgar coach Drew Clevenger’s only district loss over the past five years came to Newman last season. His Saints may be among the favorites in the district this fall, but Clevenger anticipates South Winn to be in the mix.
“They have a great coaching staff,” Clevenger said. “They just seem to plug players in when they have injuries during the year. I think they do as good of a job as anybody of preparing their kids to step up and handle the duties.”
Central Springs coach Bill Schaefer assesses St. Ansgar and South Winn as the favorites as he prepares to enter his 12th season at the school. The Panthers return eight starters.
Low numbers forced Starmont to forfeit the final five games of its 2018 schedule, but the school has enough players to field a team this season. Mike Augustine will serve as head coach after working on the staff in an assistant role the previous nine seasons.
Postville and Nashua-Plainfield are also searching for growth after going winless against the rest of the district aside from the Starmont forfeits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.