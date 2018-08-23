Clear Lake, New Hampton and Crestwood formed a competitive trio of teams atop their district standings a season ago.
New Hampton used a road win at Clear Lake (14-7) in the final week of the regular season to finish tied atop the district with the Lions, while Crestwood just missed the playoffs one game back.
Led by quarterback Jaylen DeVries — who completed 106 passes for 1,791 yards and 16 touchdowns — in addition to a returning cast of linemen, Clear Lake has been tabbed the preseason favorite by the district’s coaches.
“We have many returners with quite a few difference-makers,” said Clear Lake’s eighth-year head coach Jared DeVries, who considers team speed and line size and strength his group’s greatest assets.
New Hampton certainly isn’t lacking experience with 14 seniors returning to a roster for a team that, similar to Clear Lake, was eliminated from postseason play by eventual state champion Waukon.
Iowa commit Noah Fenkse highlights New Hampton’s senior leaders on the line and 26th-year head coach Scott Frericks looks for his defense to be a strength early as the Chickasaws replace key skill players lost to graduation. Linebacker Keegan Kane is the top returning tackler after playing a role in 76 stops with 10 for loss a season ago.
“It’s a good, solid group of seniors, multi-sport athletes,” Frericks noted. “They’re a competitive group. Could be solid in all facets of the game.”
Skip Eckhardt begins his first year as the head coach for a Crestwood program that just missed qualifying for postseason play a year ago. Quarterback Jon Henry returns for the Cadets after passing for 810 yards. Safety Logan Albert is back as the team’s top returning tackler.
In total, nine returning starters are surrounded by a youthful nucleus.
“We’ll have to see as we go,” Eckhardt said. “We’re young and we’ve got a pretty tough district schedule. ... If we can stay healthy we’ll see what happens.”
Iowa Falls-Alden makes the move from Class 3A into the district, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows have departed.
IF-A running back Kyler Hadwiger may be poised to build upon last season in which he rushed for 336 yards.
“I think we will be better up front so our running game will be improved,” Iowa Falls-Alden coach Don Anderson noted. “We’re inexperienced in the secondary and depth at a lot of positions.”
Hampton-Dumont and Forest City will be looking for growth after combining for one win a year ago.
Dustin Miller is the top returning rusher in the district (471 yards, 5.7 per carry) and figures to lead a Hampton-Dumont team that returns players at eight starting positions on both sides of the ball.
“Dustin is elusive in the open field as a receiver and running back,” H-D coach Dan Aalbers said. “The offensive line is the most experienced part of our offense and it appears we will be starting five seniors across the front.”
