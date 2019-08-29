Class 1A, District 6

2018 standings

;Dist;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Dike-NH;5-0;12;1

I.C. Regina;4;1;5;4

North Linn;3;2;6;3

South Hardin;2;3;3;6

Jesup;1;4;2;7

East Marshall;0;5;0;9

2018 playoffs

First round

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hamilton 8

Quarterfinals

Dike-New Hartford 37, Interstate 35 0

Semifinals

Dike-New Hartford 34, Pella Christian 21

Championship

West Sioux 52, Dike-New Hartford 38

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Denver at Dike-New Hartford (ND), East Marshall at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (ND), Iowa City Regina at Cedar Rapids Xavier (ND), Jesup at Hudson (ND), South Hamilton at South Hardin (ND), Starmont at North Linn (ND).

Sept. 6 – Anamosa at Iowa City Regina (ND), Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg (ND), East Marshall at BCLUW (ND), North Linn at Maquoketa Valley (ND), Oelwein at Jesup (ND), South Hardin at Iowa Falls-Alden (ND).

Sept. 13 – Iowa City Regina at Pella Christian (ND), MFL MarMac at Jesup (ND), North Butler at Dike-New Hartford (ND), North Linn at Alburnett (ND), South Hardin at Hampton-Dumont (ND), Waterloo Columbus at East Marshall (ND),

Sept. 20 – Dike-New Hartford at Union Community (ND), Eagle Grove at South Hardin (ND), East Marshall at B-G-M (ND), Edgewood-Colesburg at North Linn (ND), Jesup at BCLUW (ND), Williamsburg at Iowa City Regina (ND).

Sept. 27 – Iowa City Regina at East Marshall, North Linn at Dike-New Hartford, South Hardin at Jesup.

Oct. 4 – East Marshall at Dike-New Hartford, Iowa City Regina at South Hardin, Jesup at North Linn.

Oct. 11 – Dike-New Hartford at Jesup, North Linn at Iowa City Regina, South Hardin at East Marshall.

Oct. 18 – Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin, Jesup at Iowa City Regina, North Linn at East Marshall.

Oct. 25 – East Marshall at Jesup, Iowa City Regina at Dike-New Hartford, South Hardin at North Linn,

Players to watch

ASHTON COOK, Iowa City Regina: Cook threw for 1,270 yards and nine scores as a sophomore while starting only five games.

DREW SONNENBERG, Dike-New Hartford: Sonnenberg led the district in passing, completing 62.7 of his passes for 1,922 yards.

CADE BENNETT, Dike-New Hartford: Rushed for nearly 2,000 yards last season.