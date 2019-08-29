Dike-New Hartford had a memorable 2018 season that culminated in a run to the Class 1A state title game where the Wolverines fell just short.
D-NH took some big hits along its offensive line, but the Wolverines feel they have more than enough to be a district champion contender in 1A, District 6, in 2019, as well as the talent to make another deep run in the playoffs.
“Our kids have high expectations and that is a good thing,” D-NH head coach Don Betts said. “You want your program to get to that point where kids expect a lot from themselves every year.
“To have that you have to have a high work ethic and these kids have shown that component.”
Quarterback Drew Sonnenberg (1,900-plus passing yards), running back Cade Bennett (1,928 rushing yards) and super athlete Parker Kiewiet at receiver and defensive back are three of the top weapons in all of Class 1A.
“We can’t sit back. We’re going to work hard. That is our thing here,” Kiewiet said.
You have free articles remaining.
Although the Wolverines were the only team from the district to make the 1A playoffs last year, Betts knows the district will be much improved.
“Our district is as tough as ever,” Betts said. “We are going to have to battle just to get through our district. Our inexperienced kids are going to have to grow quickly.”
Part of that challenge is long-time powerhouse Iowa City Regina. With a chance to extend its consecutive playoff streak to 15 last year in the season finale, the seven-time state champion Regals lost, 56-28, to D-NH to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2003.
Regina returns a lot of experience, including quarterback Ashton Cook, who averaged 250 passing yards a game, and all-district receiver Alec Wick and his 59 receptions.
“We did lose a bunch of offensive productivity,” Regals head coach Marv Cook said. “But the young guys coming back are excited about having the opportunity to fill their shoes.”
North Linn, which went 6-3 last year, returns a ton of experience, too, and Betts noted that South Hardin has gotten better each of the last two years and is much more experienced this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.