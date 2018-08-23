District 7 may be the most competitive Class A district in the state this season.
Playoff games are nothing new for the seven teams that have been grouped together as they have a total of 97 playoff appearances and 13 titles. Six of the seven teams have earned at least one championship trophy.
Leading the group is Wapsie Valley with 29 appearances and six championships. Hudson and East Buchanan both have 17 trips to the playoffs, including 2017.
“This is going to be a tough battle for the top spot (in the district),” said Hudson coach Justin Brekke. “Whichever team gets it will truly have to earn it.”
Added East Buchanan coach Jerry Alden, “This could be one of the toughest A districts in the state as we have (state) runner-up Hudson as well as traditionally strong Grundy Center and throw in Wapsie Valley, who has been as strong as anyone in the past.”
The schedule indicates that the battle for the top spot could boil down to the last two of weeks of the season. Week eight games include East Buchanan at Wapsie Valley while Hudson hosts Grundy Center.
The Pirates finish district play at East Buchanan and Wapsie closes the regular season at Grundy Center.
With 17 letterwinners including eight starters, Hudson will have a strong nucleus returning.
Brekke will be relying on returning quarterback Jacob Murray, who completed 79 passes for 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Running back senior Christian Seres rushed for 1,947 yards (second-best in class A) and scored 29 touchdowns and receiver Alex Staebell gained 379 yards on 16 pass receptions.
“Right now we have heavy competition for the five starting offensive line jobs,” said Brekke. “I am looking for leadership on the field. We bring back a lot of skill kids.”
Defensively, he must find replacements for six of the top seven tacklers and the Pirates lost reliable placekicker Wes Geisler (eight field goals, 49 PATs).
Tony Foster must replace 14 seniors at Wapsie Valley and has just five starters back.
Tanner Sauerbrei is one of the veterans. The senior completed 54 of 111 passes for 844 yards and rushed for 267 yards on 56 carries a year ago.
Last year, Wapsie Valley claimed its district title by virtue of a 14-13 overtime win over East Buchanan.
The Bucs are hoping to avenge that loss. East Buchanan has two returnees ready to step in and carry the ball in seniors Brock Naber and Nolan Meyer, who combined for 917 yards last season, but will be breaking in a new quarterback.
Replacing hard-nose defenders is a problem nearly every team in the district faces and is also the case the for the Bucs as five the team’s top tackle leaders graduated.
Nobody will be taking Grundy Center lightly, either. Spartan Coach Brent Thoren returns nine letterwinners, including Caleb Kuiper, who had 220 carries for 1,465 rushing yards (sixth in Class A) and scored 11 touchdowns.
Grundy will have a new quarterback, while Thoren is looking for players to fill the void left by the graduation of last year’s top six tacklers. The offensive line lost four all-district performers from last season.
At North Tama, Tom McDermott is back as head coach. He led the Redhawks from 1973-87 and served three different stints as an assistant.
“As they had not found anyone to their liking, I decided to come back and give it a try,” said McDermott. “We have experience, including a good group of seniors, good numbers, and depth.”
North Tama has the smallest enrollment in 11-man football, but still lists 40 players on the roster. This year’s Redhawks return 18 letterwinners with 12 who started at one time or another.
Leading the offense will be junior Skyler Staker, (60 of 117 for 901 yards passing) and senior Hale Hulme (40 of 68 for 580 yards). Returning receivers accounted for 43 receptions and all but 229 of 1,487 passing yards.
Five of the top six running backs also return, as do the five leading tacklers from a year ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.