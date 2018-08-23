CEDAR FALLS — Football is filled with ifs and buts.
If Cedar Falls could have made one more play in week three a year ago, the Tigers might have gone on to play for a state championship. Instead, CF finished at 9-2 and made a second-round playoff exit.
If Waterloo West had won either of the two games it lost by four points or less, the Wahawks would have been at least in the postseason conversation.
“You’ve got to be ready at all times,” says Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. “We played some really good football last year, but we had that unfortunate loss against Iowa City West (32-31) in week three in an overtime deal that ended up costing us a home playoff game the second week (of the postseason).
“It was that one point that swayed it and it put us on the road, so every little point counts. Every snap counts. Our kids have to be ready to go at all times because it all has a meaning at the end.”
The Tigers should have an excellent opportunity to return to the playoffs. Offensively, the front line is strong and experienced with third-year starters Jackson Leistikow and Justin Campbell back along with 2017 starter Ben Saak and tight end Jackson Frericks. Sam Gary returns at tailback after rushing for 1,677 yards (7.3 per carry) and scoring 19 touchdowns last season.
Cedar Falls will have a new quarterback, but Remmert likes his options there. During preseason camp, 6-foot-4 junior Cael Loecher and University of Northern Iowa commit Logan Wolf, a dynamic receiver (22 receptions, 457 yards, nine TDs) and return man (28-yard average on kickoffs, 18 on punts, 3 total TDs), were the frontrunners.
“We’ve got some real good options there with either one of those kids,” said Remmert.
Wolf is excited to see what this year’s offense can do.
“We’ve got Sam back there at running back, we’ve got guys who can stretch the field and getting those guys back up front is a key,” he said.
Defensively, Iowa recruit and Des Moines Register Elite Team all-stater Jack Campbell (111 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks) and playmaker Tate Johnson (65 tackles, 6.5 TFLs) return at linebacker and there is experience back in the secondary from a unit that was among the state’s best last season. Cedar Falls held eight opponents to a touchdown or less with three shutouts.
Waterloo West graduated some of its top players, but head coach Lonnie Moore has the Wahawk program on solid ground these days. The Wahawks return six starters from a 5-4 team, but add a talented group of juniors and sophomores to the mix.
While Moore is rebuilding his offense, he’s got a veteran group back on defense. Noah Susong was in on 86 tackles last season with eight for a loss and three sacks. Mac Pedro, Tanner Pollack, Amel Saric, Esidro Stuart and Brenden Burton also made significant contributions.
“You look at the teams most people think will be at the top, Prairie and Cedar Falls,” notes Moore. “Prairie brings back a lot of guys. They played a lot of juniors last year and have probably the top running back in the state (Keegan Simmons).
“Same thing with Cedar Falls. They played a lot of juniors and they’ve got at least two DI guys on their team. So you look to those two teams right off the bat.
“It’s going to be very interesting. We’re going to need to be on our game every week to compete for a spot in the playoffs.”
This year’s District 3 also includes Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior.
Prairie went 8-2 a year ago, falling to Cedar Falls in the first round of the playoffs. Coach Mark Bliss has eight starters back, including 1,822-yard rusher Keegan Simmons and defensive stalwarts Izaak Lindgren (four interceptions), Kaleb West and Logan LaGrange (81 tackles, 11 TFLs).
Jefferson has a new head coach in Chris Buesing and returns six players with starting experience. The J-Hawks will be young.
Dubuque Hempstead has 18 letterwinners back and several of its top playmakers, although the Mustangs will be breaking in a new quarterback. Chase Sabers ran for 813 yards and Reed Snitker rushed for 474 a year ago. There are experienced linemen in front of them and a solid nucleus back on defense.
At Dubuque Senior, the Rams will lean on six returning starters as they try to improve on a 6-3 regular season when they, too, fell a few plays short of the postseason.
In the end, it’ll all come down to a handful of plays. Under the new playoff qualifying format, only the district champ receives an automatic berth. Nine qualifiers will be determined by a new RPI ranking.
“It will be interesting to see how the RPI thing works out,” said Remmert. “It will be competitive for those playoff spots.”
