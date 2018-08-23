WAVERLY — Mosai Newsom looked around the stadium and couldn’t believe his eyes.
Nearly every seat was filled.
And all he could see was red.
Newsom was there in late April when a record crowd of 86,818 fans packed Memorial Stadium for the University of Nebraska’s spring football game.
“It was incredible to see that kind of a turnout – it was really awesome,” Newsom said. “It felt like home.”
Three months later, Newsom still felt that way.
He announced he was accepting a scholarship offer from new Cornhusker coach Scott Frost to make Nebraska his college home.
“I just loved everything about Nebraska – the school, the campus, the coaching staff, the players,” he said. “It felt like a perfect fit for me. Coach Frost and his coaching staff seem really driven to get Nebraska back to where they were at.”
Newsom, a versatile, 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior from Waverly-Shell Rock, is expected to play defensive end in college.
He also had offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Minnesota, South Dakota and Yale.
Newsom said he made four trips to the Nebraska campus this year before making his decision.
“The first time I brought my whole family to experience everything,” he said. “The second time was for spring practice and the third time was the spring game, which was amazing. The fourth time was to check out the campus. It’s a great school and I love the atmosphere there.”
Newsom’s commitment to the Huskers came after he received his first scholarship offer more than a year ago.
Newsom has been a starter for the Go-Hawks since his sophomore year. He has played all across the line on defense in his team’s 3-4 alignment.
He played guard on offense as a sophomore before moving to tackle last year. He is expected to see time at tight end this season.
“Mosai is big and athletic,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Mark Hubbard said. “He does a nice job on both sides of the ball. He is really versatile. He has a long reach. He’s got very explosive hips. He comes off the ball very well.”
Newsom also has developed a strong relationship with new Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. The Huskers also run a 3-4 on defense.
“Coach Chinander is from Allison, so we had common ground with the area we grew up in. I’m looking forward to playing for him,” Newsom said. “Nebraska has a great coaching staff. They are bringing a lot of enthusiasm and excitement back to the program.”
Newsom’s versatility has been evident during his prep career. He was a key member of the Waverly-Shell Rock basketball team that placed fourth in the state and he finished seventh at the state track meet in the discus.
Newsom excels in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society. He hopes to study business in college. He’s active in his church and in the community.
“Mosai is extremely coachable,” Hubbard said. “He’s a team captain and a good leader for us. He works very hard in the weight room. He has tremendous potential as a guy that could really develop into a real special football player before he’s done.”
Newsom grew up around athletics. His father, Marcus, is the longtime and highly successful track and field coach at Wartburg College.
He is part of a close-knit family that also includes his mother, Stephanie, and his younger brothers, Asa and Che’.
“My dad has really helped me in the recruiting process and that’s been a blessing for me,” Mosai said. “My whole family has been really supportive. My mom makes sure I stay on top of my schoolwork and everything else. My two younger brothers are seeing what I am doing and I’m trying to lay the foundation for them.”
Newsom is part of a tradition-rich program that reached the playoffs again last season. The Go-Hawks return six starters on offense and four on defense.
Waverly-Shell Rock opened its season with a highly anticipated Thursday night home matchup against Class 2A power North Fayette Valley.
“Everybody has been hyping it up and that’s exciting,” Newsom said. “It will be a good test for us to start season.”
The Go-Hawks are looking to make a deeper run in the Class 3A postseason after falling in the first round in 2017.
“Last year was a good year for us, but we didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” he said. “I’m playing with a bunch of seniors that have been together for a long time. We think we can do big things this season.”
For the first time in his varsity career, Newsom will do more than just battle in the trenches.
“I’m learning how to catch the football,” he said of playing tight end. “I’m really liking it so far.”
Choosing Nebraska over the home-state Hawkeyes also is something Newsom has received some ribbing about from his peers.
“I have heard it a little bit from my friends and family about picking Nebraska over Iowa,” he said. “But everyone has been really supportive – I know they just want what’s best for me.”
For now, Newsom’s focus is squarely on his senior season at Waverly-Shell Rock.
“I have to keep getting stronger, and work on being quicker with my hands and feet,” he said. “I just need to keep working hard on all aspects of my game and keep improving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.