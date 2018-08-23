It is a steamy late August in Northeast Iowa and the sidelines are buzzing with activity on the first Friday night of the high school football season.
All four members of the coaching staff are wearing headsets.
One assistant coach calls the offensive plays from field level. Another signals in the team’s defensive alignments.
A third assistant occupies the press box, relaying what he sees from a different perspective to enable the team to make adjustments during the game.
The head coach oversees it all from the center of the sidelines. He will make the most difficult decisions, like going for it on fourth down. And he will provide input on what plays to call in key situations.
Those Friday nights are the culmination of long, grueling hours of practice spent not only by the players, but also by the unsung heroes of a high school football program: the assistant coaches.
For around $3,000 a year, for the more experienced coaches, high school football assistants play significant roles in the success of a program.
“The biggest thing our assistant coaches do is build relationships with the kids,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Mark Hubbard said. “They make those personal connections. Without those relationships, it’s pretty difficult to be successful.”
High school football is more than just a season that runs from the start of practice in early August to the state championship games at the UNI-Dome in mid-November.
At Class 3A power Waverly Shell-Rock, Hubbard has three paid assistants and six volunteer assistants on his staff.
Hubbard coordinates the offense while veteran assistant coach Keith Halverson runs the defense.
“We haven’t had much turnover and we’re very fortunate in that way,” said Hubbard, entering his 12th season with the Go-Hawks. “The nucleus of our staff has remained the same and that stability is very important to our success.”
Halverson has been an assistant coach at Waverly-Shell Rock for the past 21 years. Two of his sons are on this year’s team.
“The best part of being a coach is getting to know the kids on a much deeper level outside the classroom,” he said. “It’s all about the kids – providing support for them and teaching them lifelong skills so they can be successful. I try to make a difference in their lives.”
Halverson’s experience and expertise enables him to serve as a liaison between the players and the head coach.
“One of the benefits I have is I see the kids every day at school,” he said. “We’re together a lot. They know if they have a problem or need to talk to me that I am here for them. If they have an issue or a concern, I can go to Coach Hubbard for them. I am kind of the layer and the buffer between head coach and player at times.”
At Class A power East Buchanan, head coach Jerry Alden understands the importance of having quality assistant coaches.
A long-time assistant with the Buccaneers, Alden is starting his fifth year as the program’s head coach. He has led his team to playoff appearances the past three seasons.
And he’s done it without any turnover on his staff.
Justin Shaffer is the team’s offensive coordinator and play-caller. He also is the program’s weight room coordinator.
Nathan Reck serves as defensive coordinator. He also serves as the school’s head girls’ basketball coach.
“Coach Reck and Coach Shaffer are former East Buchanan players and they bleed Buccaneer colors – they want nothing more than for our current players to have the same success they had when they played,” Alden said. “All of my assistants are young and very competitive, and bring that energy on and off the field each day. They’ve helped bring that winning culture back here.”
The assistant coaches are paid for their work during the football season in the fall.
But their time commitment extends way beyond that. Coaches also attend camps and clinics, in addition to supervising 6 a.m. weight room sessions for athletes during the offseason.
“We don’t do it for the money,” Shaffer said. “I played here, so I’m very passionate about this program and wanting to see it excel. I’m super competitive, and coaching gives me another outlet for that. There is an adrenaline rush that goes with seeing our kids reach their goals. That’s really rewarding as a coach.”
Chad Lamker coaches the defensive linemen and works with the wide receivers and running backs at East Buchanan. He’s also the school’s boys’ basketball coach.
“Having that continuity on our coaching staff is important,” Lamker said. “We know what each other is going to do and what to expect. The kids know us well and they have that comfort level with us.”
East Buchanan had three different head coaches in three seasons before Alden brought stability back to the position.
“Jerry put together a group of assistants that have a lot of head coaching experience other than football,” Reck said. “We have great rapport – we’re always bouncing ideas off each other. Being a football coach, it’s non-stop. We put in a lot of time, but it’s nice to see our program back to where it was.”
At returning Class A state runner-up Hudson, head coach Justin Brekke has four paid assistants to work with his 38-player roster.
“The biggest thing our assistant coaches do is show the kids that they care,” he said. “When you build those relationships, you have trust and mutual respect. That translates to the field where the kids trust and believe in what you are asking them to do.”
Having a large number of coaches is important at a bigger school like Waverly-Shell Rock.
“It really helps get kids more repetitions and more attention,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said another aspect of what his assistant coaches do can’t be overlooked.
“Most of these coaches are leaving wives and kids at home to help shape the next generation,” he said. “None of us could do it without the support from our families.”
Hubbard said his assistants do much more than teach kids how to block and tackle.
“We all love to win on Fridays, and that’s fun,” he said. “That’s not the goal. Our goal is to develop productive members of society. We want these young men to be successful in life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.