Aplington-Parkersburg

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Running backs

Sam Nolte;6-1;170;Sr.

Ayden Morris;6-0;156;Sr.

Jared Brouwer;5-8;140;Sr.

Jalen Meyer;5-10;175;Sr.

Wide receivers

Jack Haren;5-8;135;Sr.

Jacob Kalkwarf;5-10;145;Sr.

Offensive line

Noah Oldenburger;5-11;255;Sr.

Luke Edeker;6-1;221;Sr.

Nick Johnson;6-0;170;Jr.

Jaxson Brouwer;5-11;260;Jr.

Defensive backs

Jack Haren;5-8;135;Sr.

Jacob Kalkwarf;5-10;145;Sr.

Ayden Morris;6-0;156;Sr.

Linebackers

Sam Nolte;6-1;170;Sr.

Jared Brouwer;5-8;140;Sr.

Jalen Meyer;5-10;175;Sr.

Defensive line

Noah Oldenburger;5-11;255;Sr.

Luke Edeker;6-1;221;Sr.

Nick Johnson;6-0;170;Jr.

Jaxson Brouwer;5-11;260;Jr.

2019 schedule

Aug. 30;New Hampton

Sept. 6;Dike-New Hartford

Sept. 13;At Iowa Falls-Alden

Sept. 20;West Marshall

Sept. 27;At North Butler

Oct. 4;Denver

Oct. 11;Lake Mills

Oct. 18;At Sumner-Fredericksburg

Oct. 25;At Osage

2018 results

Regular season (4-5)

Aug. 24;Aplington-Parkersburg 13, New Hampton 12

Aug. 31;Dike-New Hartford 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 6

Sept. 7;Aplington-Parkersburg 21;Iowa Falls-Alden 17

Sept. 14;West Marshall 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 28

Sept. 21;Aplington-Parkersburg 42, North Butler 7

Sept. 28;Denver 22, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Oct. 5;Lake Mills 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 14

Oct. 12;Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

Oct. 19;Osage 34, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 22

Most recent playoff appearance: 2017

Top finishes: The Falcons won back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001 and were also state champs in 1993.

Key matchup

Denver at

Aplington-Parkersburg

Oct. 4, Parkersburg

This is a game pitting two teams hoping to improve on 2018 performances. This week two district game is pivotal for both squads.

Players to watch

JALEN MEYER, LB: Meyer was third in the district with 72 1/2 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss.

JACK HAREN, WR: Caught 20 passes for 442 yards and six TDs a year ago, but could find himself at quarterback this season.