PARKERSBURG — Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Alex Pollock won’t call 2018 a lost year because he knows the players he had available gave everything they had.
But as injuries stacked up last season, it became tougher and tougher for the Falcons to achieve at the level they wanted during a 4-5 season.
With that in mind, Pollock and his staff have made a conscious effort to be better prepared for the unpredictable this season.
“I think we need to continue to develop depth,” Pollock said. “I think that is a big deal. We need to bring younger kids along maybe a little faster than what we have done in the past.
“The injury bug was the biggest thing (in 2018), to be completely honest. When you had as many quality players as we had last year that missed significant time, that is going to be really difficult. That is where we came to the realization that we really need to bring kids along faster. We need more kids ready to play when it matters and not have to freak out and put different kids at spots they don’t belong.”
The offensive and defensive lines and quarterback are where injuries hurt the most, but the positive side of that is A-P brings back two quarterbacks — Owen Thomas and Jack Haren — who got significant snaps last year and four linemen who are a year better.
Thomas, a junior, and Haren, a senior, combined to complete 15 of 27 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown a year ago, while Haren was also one of the Falcons’ leading receivers, hauling in 20 passes for 442 yards and six scores.
“I don’t know right now,” Pollock said of which one will start. “I think we are very encouraged by the two of them. I don’t think we’re in a situation where we don’t have a starter. We have two kids that are capable of starting so that is really fun.”
Up front, Pollock likes the improvement he has seen, stating that Oldenburger is setting the example as a third-year starter.
Altogether, Aplington-Parkersburg has 10 players who have seen significant time as starters and a handful of others who have contributed in smaller roles.
“I think you can look at our senior group and pretty much all of them have played significant time,” Pollock said. “We’ve got guys like Jack, Oldenburger and a guy like Jalen Meyer, and this sounds weird, but we have been trying to find ways to take him off the field and it has been really difficult.”
Meyer, a linebacker, led A-P with 72 1/2 tackles last year, including five solo tackles for loss and 10 assisted TFLs.
Until A-P takes the field on Friday nights, the players understand what needs to happen to be prepared for success.
“I think the big key is bringing energy every single day to practice,” Haren said. “The saying is ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ so every single one of us has to work hard and make us better.
