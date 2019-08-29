ACKLEY — When the 2019 football season kicks off at home for AGWSR, head coach James Koop knows there will be a number of challenges for his team.
That, Koop says, is normal.
The challenge that needs to be met is for he and his staff to coach up a young team to achieve big goals.
“We don’t have a lot of depth at the varsity level, so we have to coach up our depth before we play Turkey Valley in week one,” Koop said. “We’ve also got 11 freshmen out who don’t have a lot of experience, so we have to coach them up, too.
“We scrimmage Rockford (Friday, Aug. 23), and that will be a good test to see what we need to work on and then we will go from there.”
A year ago, the Cougars went 6-1 in district play (6-3 overall), but were left out of the playoffs in the first year of the RPI system and return several key performers from that squad.
Three-year starters Tanner Weichers at offensive and defensive line and Brody Roder at fullback and linebacker are among the senior leaders, as is returning quarterback Titan Opperman.
Opperman, who started some as a sophomore before taking over fulltime a year ago, passed for 830 yards and 19 scores last year en route to winning co-offensive MVP honors in the district. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns.
The Cougars also returning leading rusher Jaden Penning (650 yards, 12 scores and 21 receptions for 219 yards and seven touchdowns), as well as top wideout Chase Harms (17-426-8).
Harms had 39 tackles and five interceptions on defense to earn co-defensive MVP honors in the district.
“Titan and Harms ... I would expect if they can stay healthy good things could happen for both of them,” Koop said. “I think anytime in high school football the key to success is no injuries.”
In addition, the Cougars return key reserves Cale Culver, Zach Johnson, Jacob Haley, Darren Veld, Riley Sicard and Nik Christopherson. Culver got a ton of reps at running back, spelling Penning.
“As I alluded to before, Turkey Valley gave us a good test a year ago,” Koop said. “They showed us a lot of holes we had, and will have a bunch of three-years starters back. West Bend-Mallard (AGWSR’s week two opponent) had a good team and by the time we got through those two teams we had learned a lot about our team and moved people to spots where they needed to be.”
As far as District 5, Koop says he doesn’t see much that is different than last year other than some young teams may have grown up. He says Gladbrook-Reinbeck in his opinion remains the favorite and the Cougars’ week eight game against the Rebels could once again be for the district championship.
