AGWSR

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.Yr.

Quarterback

Titan Opperman;6-1;185;Sr.

Running back

Jaden Penning;5-8;145;Jr.

Fullback

Brody Roder;5-6;165;Jr.

Receiver

Chase Harms;5-11;166;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Tanner Weichers;6-4;225;Sr.

Jacob Haley;6-0;185;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Tanner Weichers;6-4;225;Sr.

Linebackers

Brody Roder;5-6;165;Jr.

Titan Opperman;6-1;185;Sr.

Defensive backs

Jaden Penning;5-8;145;Jr.

Chase Harms;5-11;166;Jr.

2019 schedule

August

30;Turkey Valley

September

6;at West Bend-Mallard

13;Collins-Maxwell

20;at Colo-Nesco

27;Meskwaki

October

4;at Melcher-Dallas

11;Baxter

18;at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

25;Twin Cedars

2018 results

Regular season (6-3)

Aug. 24;Turkey Valley 38, AGWSR 13

Aug. 31;West-Bend Mallard 42, AGWSR 19

Sept. 7;AGWSR 43, Collins-Maxwell 22

Sept. 14;AGWSR 70, Colo-Nesco 36

Sept. 21;AGWSR 58, Meskwaki 0

Sept. 28;AGWSR 63, Melcher-Dallas 14

Oct. 5;AGWSR 69, Baxter 14

Oct. 12;Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, AGWSR 19

Oct. 19;AGWSR 55, Twin Cedars 18

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 11, five as Ackley-Geneva, six as AGWSR

Most recent playoff appearance: 2016

Key-matchup

AGWSR at

Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Oct. 18, Gladbrook

These two teams played for the District 5 title last year and both appear to be the favorites again heading into the 2019 season.

Players to watch

TITAN OPPERMAN, QB: The senior is back at the helm of the Cougars offense after throwing for 830 yards and 19 scores last year. Opperman also rushed for 11 touchdowns.

JADEN PENNING, RB: The junior lead AGWSR in rushing as a sophomore with 659 yards and 12 scores. He also caught 21 passes for 219 yards and seven touchdowns.