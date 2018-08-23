PARKERSBURG — It was a simple philosophy.
For decades, Aplington-Parkersburg was able to mold individual players into one particular offensive scheme under legendary head coach Ed Thomas and his successor, Alex Pollock.
A year ago, Pollock adapted.
With 6-foot-5, 205-pound Carter Cuvelier running the offense, the Falcons strayed away from the option-based attack they used for decades to a more multiple scheme that took advantage of Cuvelier’s throwing ability.
“We had been doing the same thing essentially for about 40 years,” Pollock said. “We determined it wasn’t the best for us at this point so we made those changes to go to a system that puts a little more on the quarterback.”
The Falcons remained run-heavy last year as Sam Thorn produced his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, rushing 314 times for 1,665 yards, as A-P ran the ball three out of four plays on the average.
But Thorn’s gone, and Cuvelier and his 1,299 passing yards are back in 2018. So is an experienced line, a bulldozer of a running back in 6-foot-1, 215-pound Lincoln Johnson and a group of talented, yet untested receivers.
“He’s going to be a third-year starter,” Pollock said of Cuvelier. “He is starting to understand the nuances of being a quarterback in our system. He is one of the hardest workers we have, and typically that means good things for us.
“We adapted our scheme to more of his skill set, and it puts us in better position that allows him to makes some decisions on the field that coaches can’t necessarily call from the sideline.”
Cuvelier understands the expectations are high for him in 2018, especially with a team that returns nine starters and 20 letterwinners.
“I need to make faster reads, make better decisions with the ball and not try to force anything,” he said. “I’ve watched a lot of film, talked a lot with coach Thomas, our offensive coordinator, and just have tried to be as prepared as I can be.”
Pollock says as successful as the transition to a new scheme last year was while the Falcons soared to an 8-2 mark and a Class 2A playoff spot, he feels his squad is a step or two ahead of the game heading into this season.
A lot of that has as much to do with the improvement of an offensive line led by Joe Schipper and Colby Merryweather as it does the return of Cuvelier.
“It’s a matter of getting better at all the new things we implemented last year, show improvement and understanding with our system and just trying to be more consistent,” Pollock said.
Building depth is another concern for Pollock, who feels he has eight guys who could play on both the offensive and defensive line. Pollock also knows it is rare for a team to go through an entire season without an injury or two.
“We have to get some young guys squared away and get them ready to play,” Pollock said.
Coming off a playoff season, the Falcons expect to be in the thick of the District 3 race, but they understand there are hurdles to clear.
“We have a lot of guys back, but we also lost a lot of key guys,” Johnson said. “Moving on without them is going to be tough. We have people who can step up and fill those spots, but it will be a matter of time for them to get comfortable with what they have to do.”
