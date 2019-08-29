Gladbrook-Reinbeck showed football is still football last year after transitioning from the 11-man game to the 8-man version.
After some early bumps in non-district play, the Rebels, who captured Class A state titles in 2014 and 2015, learned, adjusted and then went 7-0 in district play to earn a playoff berth.
A couple of key pieces are gone from that team, but that experience has advanced them further down the road in preparation for year two in 2019.
"The field is a bit skinnier, the passing game is a little different, but it's still football," G-R head coach John Olson said.
The Rebels lost their top two offensive players in Jackson Kubris and Colton Clark, but return eight starters and athletes who have played the 8-man for two years at the junior varsity level (the Rebels fielded an 8-man JV team in 2017 while playing one last season in 11-man).
Cullen Eiffler, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior, is taking over at quarterback, and veterans Keegan Giesking and Eli Thede will be the featured backs.
"I don't know if we will have much depth, but I don't know if that is any different than any other eight-man team," Olson said.
The team that finished second in the district behind Gladbrook-Reinbeck was AGWSR, and the Cougars figure to push the Rebels again in 2019. The two teams square off in Gladbrook on Oct. 18 in week eight.
AGWSR returns quarterback Titan Opperman, and leading rusher Jaden Penning.
Both Olson and AGWSR's James Koop say the district should be better top to bottom.
"Everybody had a young team last year," Koop said. "I told some other people, by having a young team every year they get better as they get experience, and at some point it is going to click for those kids. If the lights go on for those kids, a lot of teams in our district could be good this year."
Collins-Maxwell and Melcher-Dallas each had winning district records last year, but every team in the district had three losses or more as the district won just one non-district game.
