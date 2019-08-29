Eight-player, District 5

2018 standings

;Dist.;;Overall

:W;L;W;L

Gladbrook-Reinbeck;7;0;7;3

AGWSR;6;1;6;3

Collins-Maxwell;4;3;4;6

Melcher-Dallas;4;3;4;5

Baxter;3;4;3;6

Twin Cedars;3;4;4;6

Colo-Nesco;1;6;1;9

Meskwaki;0;7;0;9

2018 playoffs

First round

New London 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

2018 schedule

Aug. 23 – English Valleys 47, Twin Cedars 8 (ND), H-L-V 60, Colo-NESCO 14 (ND).

Aug. 30 – Central City at Colo-NESCO (ND), Collins-Maxwell at Newell-Fonda (ND), Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter (ND), Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (ND), Midland at Meskwaki Settlement (ND), Seymour-Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas (ND), Turkey Valley at AGWSR (ND), Twin Cedars at Moravia (ND),

Sept. 6 – AGWSR at West Bend-Mallard (ND), Baxter at Don Bosco (ND), Colo-NESCO at Springville (ND), Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Turkey Valley (ND), Melcher-Dallas at Lenox (ND), Meskwaki Settlement at West Central (ND), Murray at Collins-Maxwell (ND), Twin Cedars at Seymour-Moulton-Udell (ND),

Sept. 13 – Collins-Maxwell at AGWSR, Colo-NESCO at Twin Cedars, Melcher-Dallas at Baxter, Meskwaki Settlement at Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Sept. 20 – AGWSR at Colo-NESCO, Baxter at Collins-Maxwell, Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement.

Sept. 27 – Colo-NESCO at Collins-Maxwell, Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Baxter, Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars, Meskwaki Settlement at AGWSR.

Oct. 4 – AGWSR at Melcher-Dallas, Collins-Maxwell at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Colo-NESCO at Meskwaki Settlement, Twin Cedars at Baxter.

Oct. 11 – Baxter at AGWSR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Twin Cedars, Melcher-Dallas at Colo-NESCO, Meskwaki Settlement at Collins-Maxwell.

Oct. 18 – AGWSR at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Collins-Maxwell at Twin Cedars, Colo-NESCO at Baxter, Meskwaki Settlement at Melcher-Dallas.

Oct. 25 – Baxter at Meskwaki Settlement, Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Colo-NESCO, Melcher-Dallas at Collins-Maxwell, Twin Cedars at AGWSR.

Players to watch

BRETT LIVESAY, Collins-Maxwell: As a junior Livesay caught 48 passes for 843 yards and 11 scores.

TYTUS HUNT, Twin Cedars: Hunt led the district in rushing last year with 1,018 yards and 13 scores.